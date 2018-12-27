‘B&B’ Spoilers For Thursday, December 27: A Stranger Threatens Zoe, Hope Flies Solo

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 24, reveal that Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) faces a threat, and that her safety may be at risk. In the meantime, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) decides to make a flight without her spouse to Catalina Island, per Highlight Hollywood.

Zoe Buckingham Is Threatened

Fans have seen a new side to Zoe over the last few weeks. The normally confident, poised, and sharp model has been very unsettled since her father’s arrival in Los Angeles. She has confided in Xander that Reese Buckingham’s (Wayne Brady) reputation with women has her worried for Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo). But it seems as if Zoe should have actually feared for her own wellbeing.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that a mysterious stranger from Reese’s past will threaten Zoe’s safety. The Inquisitr shared that a stranger in a cap (Andrew Johnson) confronted the doctor about a debt that was outstanding. He said that the bill of $200,000 that he had racked up in Las Vegas was now due. Reese tried to say that he would pay for it, but the stranger seemed determined to get the money owed.

In fact, just prior to getting accosted by the man from his past, Zoe had just asked her dad if he was in financial trouble. He had denied it, and said that he was in Los Angeles to make a new beginning for himself.

But since Zoe’s safety is being threatened, the stranger may have seen her leaving Il Giardino. It would be easy for the stranger to find out everything about Zoe, since she is a model for one of the most prestigious fashion houses. What desperate measures will Reese take to keep his daughter safe?

Hope Logan Spencer Flies Solo

Hope had surprised Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) with a babymoon to Catalina Island. The two agreed to a short honeymoon before the baby arrived, and were looking forward to long bubble baths together.

But Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Kelly will suddenly get sick — and Liam will rush off to see her. He will be separated from his wife as he attends to his fevered daughter.

Hope will decide to fly solo, without Liam, since she figures that Liam will catch up with her later. Little does she know that she will have the flight of her life as she is seated next to the eccentric Cannistras. Matt (Jim O’Heir) and Kieran Cannistra (Monica Horan) will return as the regular Discount Airways travelers.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy calls Liam to inform him that Kelly has a fever. pic.twitter.com/8zH9Sq7kuc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 27, 2018

Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember the couple who irritated Quinn (Rena Sofer) on her flight to Monaco, and made Sally’s (Courtney Hope) journey to Australia a memorable one. This time around, a heavily pregnant Hope will need to deal with the well-traveled pair as she makes her way to the island.

Liam will miss the flight — and be stuck on the mainland as he runs late after seeing Kelly. He will worry about his wife as she travels at such a late stage in her pregnancy.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that there will be loads of drama as Hope lands — and goes into labor soon after. Catch the soap opera every weekday on CBS.