Miley Cyrus Trying To Get Pregnant After Marrying Liam Hemsworth, Per ‘Radar’

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are officially married. The couple, who have been dating off and on for the past 10 years, tied the knot over the holidays in an intimate ceremony with friends and family present. Now, they may be thinking of starting a family together.

According to a December 26 report by Radar Online, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are trying to get pregnant following their surprise Christmas wedding ceremony.

Sources tell the outlet that there are rumblings in Miley and Liam’s inner circle that the pair are either “planning to get pregnant, or she is pregnant.”

While Cyrus and Hemsworth met on the set of the Nicholas Sparks’ movie adaptation, The Last Song, 10 years ago, insiders claim that their love really took off when Miley watched her fiance helping people in their community following the devastating fires that ripped through Malibu and other parts of California earlier this year.

“Their love exploded” following the fire, the source stated, adding that the couple is made for each other and that their families are also wonderful together. “They are a perfect match. Both families love each other and get along very well.”

Miley and Liam lost their home in those wildfires and were reportedly planning to wed at their Malibu mansion before it was destroyed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, back in October, Miley Cyrus was spotted glowing and smiling as she shopped for baby clothes in L.A. The former Hannah Montana star was seen sans Liam Hemsworth as she shopped the baby aisle at a Studio City boutique and was said to spend around 20 minutes browsing before picking out some cotton onesies from the store.

“Miley’s not pregnant yet, as far as I know, but it’s pretty clear she and Liam are getting ready for the next step,” one source told the Daily Mail. “They’ve both agreed that they’re at a place in their lives where they’d actually be ready if she got pregnant,” another insider revealed.

However, now that Miley and Liam are officially husband and wife, it seems that they might have their sights set on starting a family. Liam comes from a big family, as does Miley. His brother Chris Hemsworth is the father of three children with his wife Elsa Pataky, and Miley also has a famous father. So, Cyrus and Hemsworth have seen what it is like to raise a family in the spotlight and have plenty of resources and help if they should need it.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s wedding photos via their social media accounts.