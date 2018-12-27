Eddie Murphy Reveals Baby Max Charles In Christmas Photo With All 10 Of His Children

The actor’s 10 children from five different women appear together with him in a rare family shot.

Eddie Murphy doesn’t often get the chance to pose for pictures with all of his kids at once, but the dad of 10 was the center of a special snap posted on Christmas Day. The 57-year-old Oscar-nominated actor’s eldest daughter, Bria Murphy, shared a rare family photo that featured the entire supersized clan, including the youngest Murphy sibling, 4-week-old baby Max Charles, according to E! News.

Eddie Murphy appears in the center of the photo as he holds his 2-year-old daughter Izzy Oona Murphy in his arms. Meanwhile, Murphy’s fiancee, Paige Butcher, 39, is standing next to him as she holds their newborn son, who was born November 30. The photo is the social media debut of Max Charles, whose middle name is in tribute to Eddie’s brother, Chappelle’s Show actor Charlie Murphy, who died of leukemia last year, according to Today.

All of Eddie Murphy’s other eight children, ranging in age from 11- to 29-years-old from his relationships with four different women, are pictured, including Bella Zahra, 16; Zola Ivy, 19; Shayne Audra, 24; Miles Mitchell, 26; and Bria, 29, who are his five children with ex-wife of 12 years, Nicole Mitchell Murphy.

Murphy’s eldest son, Eric Murphy (his son with ex Paulette McNeely), as well as son Christian Murphy (with ex-girlfriend Tamara Hood) are also in the family photo, as is Angel Iris Murphy Brown, Eddie’s 11-year-old daughter with Spice Girls alum Melanie Brown. Angel stands arm-in-arm with her grandmother Lillian Murphy in the sweet shot, which you can see below.

While Eddie Murphy juggles relationships with multiple baby mamas, he seems to be on good terms with all of his kids and his exes. Even Mel B., who forgave Murphy for his earlier comments about their child’s paternity, told the Guardian that she and Murphy get along just fine now.

“We go over there as a family, we have dinners together, everything is fine… now,” the Spice Girls singer said. “He’s a great guy. Look, we fell in love with each other, we had a gorgeous child together.”

And Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy also told Radar Online she maintains a friendly co-parenting relationship with the father of her five kids.

“Eddie and I are friends,” Nicole Mitchell Murphy said. “He’s my babies’ daddy, so we speak to each other and have a great relationship and I think that’s important when you have children involved.”

Eddie Murphy is currently engaged to Paige Butcher, the mother of his two youngest children.