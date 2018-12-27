‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, December 26: Liam Says ‘Yes’ To Babymoon With Hope

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, December 26 features Hope (Annika Noelle) surprising Liam (Scott Clifton) with a babymoon. She explained that it would combine the honeymoon that they had never had with a trip before the baby came. Per Soap Central, Liam pointed out that she was due in a few weeks. Hope reassured him that Dr. Phillips had given her blessing for the trip. After hearing that she had been given medical clearance, Liam was on board. Hope told him that everything had been planned and that they would leave for Catalina Island that afternoon.

Zoe (Kiara Barnes)tried to placate Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) as they waited to be seated for breakfast at Il Giardino. He was impatient and wanted to go to another restaurant, but Zoe wasn’t having it. Bold and the Beautiful recaps state that he asked her about her Christmas. Zoe raved about the day that she had spent at the Forrester mansion. Reese said that they had both made a fresh start in Los Angeles. Zoe asked him if he needed money, but Reese responded that he earned a healthy salary. Zoe said he treated his salary like tip money and relied on wealthy women to get by. Reese told her that that was all in the past.

After Zoe left, a stranger (Andrew Johnson) approached Reese. He told him that he still owed the $200,000 debt that he had racked up in Las Vegas. Reese said that he would pay the money, but the stranger told him that the debt was due.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were at the cliff house looking through Kelly’s first Christmas gifts. Ridge had brought a gift for Taylor (Hunter Tylo), but she was at a therapy session. Ridge realized that Steffy was having a hard time because she never thought that she would be celebrating her baby’s first Christmas as a single mom. Father and daughter hugged.

Bold and the Beautiful states that Steffy told her dad that she wanted to adopt a baby so that Kelly could have a sister. Ridge was puzzled because he thought that Kelly and Beth would grow up together. Steffy explained that Hope had concerns with Taylor, and she wanted Kelly to have a sibling no matter what.

Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) and Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) talked about Christmas. She told him that she had spent the day with her uncle Justin (Aaron D. Spears). She also apologized for acting weirdly towards the end of her relationship. She wanted to be friends so that they could talk about Zoe. Xander explained that Zoe’s father was the reason that she was not a trusting person.

