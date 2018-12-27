Comedian Artie Lange Shares A Picture Of His ‘Hideously Deformed’ Nose After Decades Of Drug Abuse

The comedian has been in trouble with the law in recent months.

Artie Lange narrowly avoided jail time after a failed drug test, but the comedian’s body has already paid the price for his drug abuse.

On Christmas Day, Lange took to Twitter to share a picture of his “hideously deformed” nose after more than 30 years of abusing cocaine. The 51-year-old shared his tale on Twitter, posting a picture of his totally flattened nose.

But the Daily Mail had already noticed the sign of drug abuse at the comedian’s most recent court appearance for an alleged violation of his probation. Lange showed up in court with a visibly collapsed septum, which can happen when chronic use of cocaine causes the cartilage separating the nose bone from the nostrils to become misaligned.

At that court appearance, Lange was able to avoid jail time despite a drug test that showed he had used cocaine and amphetamine within days of the appearance. The comedian was in a Newark, New Jersey, court for allegedly violating his probation.

At the appearance, Lange was told the drugs were in his system and responded to the charge.

“I wouldn’t be arrogant enough to come in here after using cocaine for two days,” Lange told the judge.

“It’s in my system and it shouldn’t be.”

But instead of suggesting he go to jail, the judge asked the comedian’s attorney to apply for drug court, which focuses more on helping people to overcome their addictions and does not penalize them with jail time for failed drug tests. Artie Lange had been on probation after pleading guilty to heroin possession after a 2017 traffic stop.

This is it but I believe her nose had a septum and had not been hideously deformed due to over 3 decades of drug abuse. pic.twitter.com/U2LmcnpI4B — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) December 25, 2018

Lange’s lawyer, Frank Arleo, said that his client needed help

“Clearly something more is needed,” Arleo said, via NJ.com. “Jail is not the answer, in my opinion.”

The comedian has the support of many of his friends in Hollywood. Judd Apatow, producer of Lange’s latest project, the HBO show Crushing, said on Twitter that he was in Lange’s corner.

Artie Lange has been open in the past about his struggles with addiction, which have led him to a number of rehab stints. In an interview with NJ.com, Lange said he believes the latest threat of going to jail for further failed drug tests could help him stay on the straight and narrow path, and admitted that drug abuse is his greatest weakness.

“The dope makes me feel very weak as a person,” Lange said. “I don’t look at it as a disease. I think it’s a weakness.”

It was not clear if Artie Lange would be accepted into drug court, or if he could still face jail for his latest failed drug test.