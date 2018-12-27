Justin Bieber Designs Cheap Hotel Slippers, $4.99 House Of Drew Slip-Ons Sell Out In Minutes

The singer's inexpensive footwear is an instant hit.

Justin Bieber’s fashion designs are selling out fast. The pop superstar, who previously registered trademarks under “The House of Drew,” “La Maison Drew,” and “Drew” for the purpose of “clothing and wearing apparel,” has released his clothing line, and it’s a hit.

According to The Blast, Justin Bieber gifted his wife Hailey Baldwin his newly designed “Cheap Hotel Slippers” for Christmas, then directed fans to his online shop, where they sold out in minutes. The white slippers are adorned with a smiley face and the “Drew” logo and sell for the low, low price of $4.99 a pair. The unisex smiley face slippers are actually titled “Cheap Hotel Slippers” and are described as “super soft white slippers with the iconic smiley face design… perfect for drew house guests and anyone who enjoys slipping their feet into something cozy at the end of the day.”

Bieber also sent a pair of Drew-branded hotel slippers to his manager Scooter Braun, as well as singer Harry Hudson and producer Benny Blanco. And Hailey Baldwin, who recently trademarked the name “Hailey Bieber” as well as her maiden name for possible future clothing lines, also repped her husband’s merch by posting a picture to her Instagram which shows her wearing the inexpensive white slippers.

Page Six reports that “Drew” is Justin Bieber’s middle name. Since October, the “Purpose” singer has been spotted out and about in L.A. rocking T-shirts and hoodies with the yellow logo which features a smiley face with the word “Drew” as the mouth. But the hotel slippers seem to be JB’s baby.

Fans know that Justin Bieber loves himself a pair of fresh white hotel slippers. Page Six notes the singer has routinely been spotted wearing free hotel slippers during jogs around New York City, on trips to the beach, and even to church. And in a recent cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar, Hailey Baldwin poked fun at her husband’s favorite footwear by wearing a pair of white hotel slippers for a swimsuit shot set in a supermarket.

While the sold-out hotel slippers are the introduction to the House of Drew lifestyle brand, fans can expect to see hoodies, T-shirts, and jewelry with the logo in the future. And with prices as low as $4.99, Justin Bieber’s line will appeal to his young fan base. The House of Drew website also confirms the line’s laid-back style with the slogan, “Wear like you don’t care. Come chill. K. Bye.”