Andy Cohen Asks Pal Anderson Cooper To Be His Baby’s Godfather, Per ‘Radar’

The 'CNN New Years Eve' co-hosts have been best friends for years.

Andy Cohen will get by with a little help from his friend when he becomes a first-time dad next month. The Watch What Happens Live host has reportedly already asked longtime pal Anderson Cooper to be the godfather for his child, Radar Online reports.

A source close to the famous besties revealed that Anderson Cooper was the natural choice for the all-important job and that Cohen knew how much his pal wanted the godfather title.

“Andy knows how much this means to him. The two of them are extremely close.”

An insider also revealed that Andy Cohen has already gotten to the “nesting” stage as he patiently waits for a surrogate to deliver his child.

“Andy has gone over the top and has decked out his house as if he is expecting sextuplets. He has been buying baby clothes, toys, food, furniture and everything else that he can possibly think of to make sure he is ready.”

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, last week during the final 2018 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Cohen dropped his baby bombshell, announcing to fans that he will welcome a baby via a surrogate in just a few weeks. The Bravo TV personality revealed that after “many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science,” he will be a first-time dad at age 50.

Andy Cohen is set to team up with Anderson Cooper to co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve broadcast at Times Square in New York City next week, but the longtime Bravo star will take some much needed time off of work once his baby is born.

Andy Cohen has been friends with Anderson Cooper for years and the two stars are routinely joined at the hip for their joint AC2 tour. But a dating relationship was never an option for the New York celebs because Cohen blew his chances at a blind date with the TV journalist before they even met in person. During a joint appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cooper told Fallon that the pair had been set up on a blind date but that Andy Cohen blew it by breaking his No. 1 dating rule while they were discussing the game plan for the date over the phone.

“We were set up on a blind date, we had a phone call to set up the date. I was a young reporter at ABC, he was at CBS and I knew within 45 seconds I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen,” Cooper said, per The Wrap. “He violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom [heiress and fashion designer Gloria Vanderbilt] within the first minute of talking to me.”