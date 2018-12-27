‘B&B’ Recap For December 25: Christmas For The Forresters, Logans, Spencers, & Avants

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, December 25, features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who arrived early to take photos of her daughter Kelly. Steffy was happily photographing Kelly beneath the Christmas tree when Eric (John McCook) and Quinn (Rena Sofer) emerged, per She Knows Soaps. More people started to arrive for the holiday, including Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Liam (Scott Clifton). Soon Kelly was in Liam’s arms as Hope and Steffy looked on. Brooke told Hope that the following year, she and Liam would be celebrating with their baby.

The Avants, the Logans, and Zoe also arrived at Eric’s house. Vivienne Avant (Anna Maria Horsford) was glad that she had her daughter Maya (Karla Mosley) and granddaughter Lizzie home for Christmas. She was also grateful that the Forresters were still including them in their Christmas celebrations.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) made a surprise arrival. Her parents, Eric and Brooke, declared that seeing her was the best Christmas present. She told them that Owen wanted to take Logan to meet family in San Diego and that she decided to make the drive to celebrate Christmas with her own family. Bridget marveled at Hope’s growing bump.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, The Forresters, Logans, Avants and Spencers spend the holiday together at the Forrester Estate and Hope and Liam announce the name they will give their daughter. pic.twitter.com/3mIV7iqxFT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 25, 2018

The Logan girls were in the kitchen while Pam Douglas (Alley Mills) and Charlie (Dick Christie) prepared dinner. They teased that Donna (Jennifer Gareis) was trying to distract them from helping as she did not believe that they could cook. Charlie then discovered that although he had set the timer, he did not actually set the oven temperature. Pam was distraught because that meant that they were really behind schedule with their preparations. Donna came to the rescue and pressed a few buttons on the oven. By changing the settings to convection she said that they had only lost 10-15 minutes. Pam was thrilled and said that Donna had just saved Christmas.

With hearts full of love and gratitude, Xander carries on a Forrester tradition and Eric reminds every one of the true meaning of Christmas. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2P8iw #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/5MIjwf6wlv — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 25, 2018

Hope called everyone together and said that she and Liam had an announcement. She rubbed her stomach and said that their baby would be named after grandma. She said, “This is Beth.” Brooke was visibly moved that the baby would be named after her mother Elizabeth.

Everyone realized that they had something to be grateful for. Ridge said that he was grateful to have Brooke and Steffy in his life, and in a montage, everyone expressed their gratitude. Xander read a passage from the Bible before Eric wished everyone a “Merry Christmas.” He sat at the piano and everyone united to sing “Joy to the World.”