Jasmine Sanders Wears Nothing Under A Robe & Says ‘Santa, I Think I Need Pants For Christmas’ On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders shared a flirty Instagram post a few days ago, where she wore nothing under a furry white robe. She also sported knee-high boots, and captioned the picture, “Santa, I think I need pants for Christmas.” The model wasn’t easily visible in the photo, however, because there was a filter or a plume of smoke in the shot. At any rate, it looked like Sanders wore her hair up, as she leaned against a balcony overlooking a cityscape. Fans let her know, “Adoreee,” “merry Christmas princess! love all the pics,” and “You’re absolutely pretty, breathtaking!”

The model also recently shared a series of three portraits, along with a short video of a Bulgari ring which said “One ring 1,480,566 dreams #MadeReal.” In the captions, Jasmine noted, “For me- it’s my team! With their strength, patience, and determination they have definitely helped make my dreams come true!Has someone special in your life helped make your dreams come true? Join me and say a big thank you with @BulgariOfficial and @SaveTheChildren to everyone that helps make your dreams a reality.”

The portraits showed Sanders posing in a long-sleeved black shirt, as she sported a dark ring on her right hand. She wore her hair down in loose, blond curls. One photo showed her covering her mouth, while another was of Jasmine with her hands under her chin. A third photo showed the model smiling.

That’s not to mention the couple of posts Sanders shared of herself wearing a black bikini. The top was structured with cute accents in the middle, while the bottoms were high-waisted. She wore her hair up in a loose, messy bun as she posed against a wall and by a sculpture. The photos were geo-tagged Costa Rica, so they were likely taken while she was in the area for the 2019 Sports Illustrated photoshoot for the Swimsuit Edition.

The model’s Instagram also reveals that she’s the “Rookie of the Year” for the publication, which is a big deal. Last year, it was Alexis Ren, who went on to have a successful 2018. Notably, she appeared on DWTS, where she went very far in the competition with pro-dancer Alex Bersten.

Jasmine previously opened up about some of her personal life to Vogue, where she described what she’s really like when the cameras are off.