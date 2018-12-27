‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Addresses Reed’s Long Hair

Fans think Reed needs a haircut.

Nearly every online discussion about The Young and the Restless and Reed involves something to do with his long curly hair. Now the actor who brings the character to life in Genoa City, Tristan Lake Leabu, 19, spoke out about the reasons behind his unique ‘do.

Recently, Y&R posted a picture of Reed along with his siblings Katie and Johnny sitting with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Billy (Jason Thompson) to its official Instagram account. The sweet family picture at the Christmas holiday attracted lots of likes and comments from viewers.

One refrain throughout was that Reed needs a haircut. Leabu is a musician in real life and his character on the show also plays guitar. The teen’s glorious mop of curly hair goes right along with the music he creates, but some fans of the show do not enjoy the character’s long hair.

After reading the sometimes brutal comments, one fan came to Leabu’s defense. She wrote in part, “Young and the Restless ‘fans’ are so brutally critical. First of all, THESE ARE REAL HUMAN BEINGS. Stop nitpicking their appearance. @tristan_lake_leabu Is a talented musician and a YOUNG MAN. He doesn’t need a haircut and if and when he does it will be his decision… If everyone could just chill out and enjoy the new cast members and stop objectifying them like they were pieces of furniture and not actual HUMAN BEINGS. That would be great. Cheers.”

For his part, Leabu felt heartened by reading the fan’s defense of his hair and reminder that the people who create fan favorites on the show are actually humans who not only read comments but also have feelings.

Leabu replied,

“@littlemsmonica44 thank you for standing up for us! We are human beings, first and foremost. The show asked to cut my hair and I refused because this is who I am and how I want to live.”

The actor went on to address those who had negative things to say about his choice of a hairstyle. “There’s absolutely nothing being accomplished when those ‘fans’ put us down and criticize. Have your opinions, but if they don’t put a smile of someone’s face, keep it to yourself. It’s easy to write off everyone online because of the excessive amount of hatred and negativity, but seeing a positive glimpse of humanity like this reminds me that there are people out there with hearts and minds and empathy. Thank you.”

Another fan mentioned that her nephew had similar hair, and the Reed actor replied with details about what he chose to continue growing out his hair as well as his plans for what he intends to do when it’s time to get a haircut.

Leabu wrote,

“My dad had hair down to his lower back, in the 90’s. I’m planning on growing it out, and of course, if and when I cut it, I will most definitely donate it. I’m happy to hear that’s what your nephew did.”

Ultimately, online fandoms often forget that the people they see on the small screen (or silver screen) are actually real, too, and not just the characters they portray. It becomes easy to sit behind a screen and keyboard and blast actors in a way that fans would probably not do face to face. Leabu’s reply is a reminder that sometimes it’s better to say nothing at all. Plus, remembering the golden rule can be a wonderful path to take as the new year approaches.