Sandra Oh & Andy Samberg: Golden Globe Co-Hosts Pose Together In New Promos

In early December, actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg were announced as the co-hosts of the upcoming 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The Killing Eve and Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars seemed like an unlikely pair, but in newly released promo shots from NBC, we see that they look great standing next to one another.

Each year, the Golden Globe Awards serve as the unofficial kickoff to the entertainment industry’s awards season. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) votes for their favorites in 25 different categories covering both television and film, and the trophies are given to the winners at the Beverly Hilton where the celebrities in attendance sit in groups at tables and enjoy some alcoholic beverages.

This is only the second time in Golden Globes history that it has been hosted by a duo, according to Deadline. Saturday Night Live alums and close friends Tina Fey and Amy Poehler delighted the stars in attendance and the home-viewing audience for three consecutive years, from 2013 to 2015, when they co-hosted the awards telecast together.

“We’re excited to welcome Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg as co-hosts of Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” said a statement from Meher Tatna, the president of HFPA, according to the Golden Globes website.

“Both Golden Globe Award recipients have continually showcased their talents in film and television, and we can’t wait to see what their undeniable chemistry will bring to the Golden Globes stage.”

Oh won the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television Golden Globe in 2006 for her portrayal of Cristina Yang on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy. The 47-year-old is up for another Globe this year — in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama — for playing Eve Polastri in BBC America’s Killing Eve.

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Samberg took home the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe in 2014 for playing Jake Peralata on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. This is not his first time hosting an awards show; in 2013, he emceed the 28th Independent Spirit Awards, and in 2015, he hosted the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The TV faves’ chemistry was first displayed in September when they co-presented an award together at the Primetime Emmy Awards. “The two did a comedy bit that drew laughs, and the network bosses likely took notice,” explained Deadline.

Check out the newly released promo photos below.

The 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton on NBC on Sunday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.