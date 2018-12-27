Elizabeth Hurley Shares Sexy Christmas Message In Velvet Dress, Showing Off Her Amazing Figure

The actress has had an amazing year in building her swimwear brand and becoming a social media favorite.

Elizabeth Hurley had a very sexy Christmas this year.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a holiday picture of herself wearing a velvet dress, one that showed off her amazing figure. The picture was a big hit with her more than 1.1 million followers, with many of them sharing supportive messages for the actress.

“You get more beautiful as the years go by!” one admirer wrote.

“Simply stunning,” another commented.

The post may have served a dual purpose for the actress turned fashion maven. In her Instagram Story, Hurley advertised a winter sale at her swimwear company, trying to drum up a bit of offseason sales. Hurley is normally sharing photos of herself modeling the bikini line, showing off her amazing physique while raising the profile of her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line.

As Hollywood Life noted, the work often has Hurley traveling to far-flung locations for fashion shoots. A few weeks ago, she shared some pictures from a sun-soaked trip to the Maldives, where she wore a tiny blue bikini and later sunbathed in a white, strapless bikini.

But even in the tropical climate, Hurley couldn’t help but think of the holidays ahead.

“Dreaming of a hot Christmas….” she wrote in the caption from one of the bikini shots.

This is the end of quite a remarkable year for Hurley. Though she has already made a name for herself as an actress, in 2018 she has built quite an internet following thanks to the revealing pictures she often shares and the hard work she had done in promoting her swimwear line.

Though it may look like a pampered lifestyle she leads, Hurley explained earlier this year that all of the bikini shots and trips to the beach have a bigger purpose.

“It’s not just a mad ego trip,” Hurley told Yahoo Lifestyle in March about the bikini photos she often shares on Instagram.

“It’s not just me going nuts on holiday. It’s a business. If I didn’t have my own bikini line, I probably wouldn’t be posting pictures of myself in a bikini.”

Hurley also said she is glad to see women of all shapes, sizes, and ages getting attention today.

“There has been such a big movement in the last few years, which I think is such a positive one. That not everybody has to be 24 and 90 pounds,” she said.

“People are feeling much more comfortable with their own body shape, with their own body type, and I think that’s a really great thing. At any age, it’s fantastic.”

More pictures of Elizabeth Hurley rocking her bikinis — and the revealing Christmas dresses — can be found on her Instagram page.