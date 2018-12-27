Irina Shayk Dons Nude-Toned, Off-The-Shoulder Bodysuit & Shows Off Skin On Instagram

Irina Shayk shared her newest magazine cover on Instagram, which was for Vogue Mexico. The model stunned while wearing a nude-toned bodysuit, which was also off-the-shoulder. At first glance, one might think that Irina was nude for the shoot, but it was just a clever use of angles that gave off that look. She sat while placing her right arm in between her legs, as she placed her left elbow on her left knee. She wore her hair pulled back in a low, loose ponytail as she sported light pink lipstick and light eye makeup. The post was captioned, “Waking up to my first cover of 2019.” Fans responded positively, with comments like “very noble, elegant and sweet princess” and “So incredible beautiful!!”

The last time that Irina shared a magazine cover of herself was back on November 21. Madame Figaro Paris featured Irina alongside Stella Maxwell for the cover, as the two sported black bikini bottoms and leather jackets. They also showed off the result of their collaboration with the Kooples with a couple of cross body bags.

Meanwhile, Shayk has recently announced that she’s the newest face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, which is an exciting prospect. The model shared a series of three photos that work together to create one large image for the good news, which was a collage of various looks Irina has sported for the brand in the past.

The model has arguably found great success in the modeling industry, which is one of the most cut-throat careers that one could pursue. With that being said, Irina took the time to reveal some of her personal reflections on the journey so far with the Daily Front Row.

“Every time I go to work—it doesn’t matter if it’s a ‘money job,’ catalog, or a cover shoot—it’s a different experience and perspective. I learn so much that every day is a highlight. Of course, being the first Russian girl on the cover of Sports Illustrated and doing a Steven Meisel shoot were important. I’d never dreamed of working with [Meisel], and he was one of my favorite photographers. Peter Lindbergh is another. The highlights of my career have been life experiences, traveling, growing, and learning.”

But that’s not to say that Shayk doesn’t know how to have fun or relax, as she revealed one of her favorite things to do.