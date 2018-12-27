Bella Thorne Dons Red Latex Sports Bra, Bottoms & Boots On Instagram

Bella Thorne wore an all-red outfit on Instagram, and it’s got her fans talking. She sat on the ground while holding a tube of her Thorne by Bella lip stain in her hands. Her outfit consisted of a red latex sports bra, matching bottoms, and thigh-high boots. She also wore a backwards hat, plus a vibrant red lip and pink eyeshadow. Her hair was down, as Thorne accessorized with multiple necklaces, tons of rings, and chunky bracelets. The post was captioned “RED HOT CHRISTMAS @thornebybella,” and fans reacted with comments like “And the queen is slaying again. THESE RED LIPS!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS,” “I need to get this lipstick!” and “WOWWWW.”

That’s not the only recent all-red outfit that Bella has shown off, as she posted a festive photo two days ago. In that photo, Thorne wore a Santa’s hat with a red corset, bottoms, and gloves. She stood with her shoulder facing the camera, as she gave a smoldering look. She wore a very dark cat eye plus deep red lipstick. The backdrop was equally inspired by red, which was decorated with a red Christmas tree and busy wallpaper. She noted in the captions that “I might be on the naughty list…”

Her Instagram Stories, on the other hand, are lighthearted. A couple videos show her playing with a ton of dogs, while she spotlighted a fan that tagged her in a photo of themselves wearing products from her makeup line. They noted that they loved the “lightweight” products.

Bella has cultivated a loyal following on Instagram of over 18.6 million followers, and her recent interview with ABC Newsmight explain why. During the interview, Thorne talked about how it’s important to her to use her voice for good.

“I feel like so many people would end up in healthier places if they felt like they actually had someone that’s going to sit there and just listen to them. And it’s not fair that they don’t have help. … Which is why I use my social media to talk about being dyslexic, to talk about, you know, other things from the past, to talk about basically anything. Any time you’re creating debate, I think, is the best way to start any revolution.”

And Bella has plenty of wisdom to impart, because she’s lived an atypical life in the spotlight.