Miley Cyrus Flashes Plenty Of Cleavage While Dancing In Wedding Dress For New Husband Liam Hemsworth [Video]

Miley Cyrus didn't just dance for her new husband, but the entire world on social media.

A couple of days before Christmas brought about the biggest present for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth as the longtime couple finally tied the knot. Yes, they were married in a secret ceremony which only became known to the public after they started sharing photos on social media. As the pics continued to roll out, Miley Cyrus also decided to tweet a video of her dancing to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk,” and she certainly wasn’t being shy.

In her Instagram posts, Miley Cyrus didn’t quite say that a wedding took place, but the “10 years later” caption and Hemsworth’s wedding ring gave it away. As more photos made their way online, the “Mr. and Mrs.” balloons and everything else confirmed it.

The sweet social media posts were far from the end of the fun, though, and it was obvious that things were just beginning.

Clad in her off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood wedding dress, Miley Cyrus decided to perform her own rendition of “Uptown Funk,” and she wasn’t afraid to let it all out. Yes, she showed quite a bit of cleavage in the short performance that includes a cameo appearance from her new husband.

The 26-year-old Cyrus stood in front of a beautifully lit Christmas tree as the hit song played and she danced around in fun fashion. It’s only a 15-second clip, but there is plenty to see and fans are loving it.

Barefoot and showing some leg early on, Miley Cyrus keeps on dancing and having a great time before Hemsworth sticks his head into the shot. After sticking out his tongue and tossing up the “Rock On” hand symbol, Cyrus creeps even closer to the camera.

Hemsworth, who appears to be controlling the camera, gets really close to his new bride and isn’t afraid to show off what she has.

As reported by People, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth originally hoped to marry at their home in Malibu, but the wildfires called for a change of plans. After that, they ended up moving it out to Franklin, Tennessee where Cyrus has a home.

A source who is close to Cyrus said that the change was done after their Malibu home didn’t make it out of the fire. Since the couple has been living there, it seemed only right for them to have their wedding there on December 23, 2018.

After a decade, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have finally made it official by getting married just a couple of days before Christmas day. It looked to be a really private yet truly fun event for those who were invited to attend. Obviously, Hemsworth is proud to call Cyrus his wife and it is evident by the look on his face during her sexy dance to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” in front of the tree.