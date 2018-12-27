Bibiana Julian Shares A Bikini Selfie On Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise star Bibiana Julian shared a bikini selfie on Instagram, and her fans loved it. She made a collage of the same photo four times, which gave her the chance to flaunt her bikini body. The photo only showed the lower half of her face and body, as she held a smartphone with her left hand and a towel with her right. She popped her right leg in front of her left, as she appeared to smile with her lips closed. Bibiana simply captioned the photo with an orange emoji, which makes sense considering her swimsuit was orange, while her towel was white with orange stripes. Fans commented, “Color looks amazing with your skin tone!!!” and “Can I super like this.” Another fan joked, “I actually just walked into a wall while looking at this pic.”

It’s been a while since Julian shared a bikini pic, with her latest swimsuit photo dating back to November 29. And even that photo was a throwback photo, which she captioned, “This post will prob piss a few people off but this pic got me out of bed and to the gym this AM.” The post was geo-tagged Milos, Kikladhes, Greece. Bibian stood in the water while wearing a high-cut one-piece, with amazing rock formations in the backdrop.

In other news, Bibiana recently had to dispel rumors about a potential relationship between her and Peter Kraus, described People Magazine. She stated that “Nothing is going on with Peter Kraus and I. Absolutely nothing” while being interviewed on an Almost Famous podcast by Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins.

But when prodded by Ashley who asked her, “Was there something a couple weeks ago?” Julian responded, “I wouldn’t say it was something serious.”

“I’m just going to clarify, and I don’t know if he’ll be happy with it, but him and I actually connected right after I got back from Paradise. So that’s when it kind of like started off, but then we stayed friends and then he was visiting Miami and I was like, ‘Well, why don’t we go to a Heat game?’ and one of my good friends hooked me up with sick seats.”

Of course, fans would love nothing more than to see Bibiana finally find true love. She’s been on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise, but has unfortunately not found “The One” yet. People are constantly wondering how a man hasn’t snatched her up yet in her Instagram comments, after all. Perhaps a new love interest will be in store for Julian in 2019.