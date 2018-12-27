Meghan Markle Proves Herself Wrong As She Glows In Victoria Beckham Dress & Coat

Whenever Meghan Markle wears a brand or clothing item, it tends to become highly sought-after and often is sold out quickly. So it’s a huge boost to any brand whenever the Duchess steps out in their clothing. Her latest appearance on Christmas Day, however, did more than give a ton of positive publicity for a clothing line. It actually proved her previous assessment of it completely untrue, detailed People Magazine.

In May 2017, Meghan noted that “What I’m starting to learn is, even though things look amazing on the hanger, it doesn’t mean they’re going to look amazing on me. For example, I love Victoria Beckham dresses, but I don’t have the long torso to support that silhouette.”

However, Markle looked radiant in a Victoria Beckham ensemble, including a $1,700 navy dress and a matching $3,085 coat. The dress had a high v-neck, while she kept the coat unbuttoned. Both the dress and coat fell below her knees, while she accessorized with black boots and a Beckham handbag. Meghan also wore an elegant hat.

That was probably a welcome surprise for Victoria, who is consistently promoting her clothing line on her Instagram page. Her newest promotions include a pleated miniskirt and a tan jacket with yellow accents and a red suit with a big flare on the pants.

All of the pieces are from the spring 2019 collection. Beckham also shared a photo of red sandals with a low heel, along with red boots in the same shade of bright red. Of course, that’s not all, as Victoria’s also posted a cute black purse with gold hardware, which has an optional strap so it can be used as a clutch or a cross body bag.

In other news, the rumors continue to swirl about a potentially tense relationship between Meghan and Kate Middleton. Nothing has been confirmed, but some believe that the two women aren’t getting along. Others think that the story line is completely fabricated, although people point to Harry and Meghan moving out of Kensington Palace as proof of some sort of internal feud.

The one feud that does seem undeniable is the one between Meghan and her American family. While the duchess and the royal family continue to be silent about the drama, Meghan’s dad and half-sister have been vocal as ever. Not only that, but the mom, Doria Ragland, is now being targeted by paparazzi as someone captured a shot of her “alone” on Christmas.