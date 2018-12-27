Sofia Richie Dons A Low-Cut Strapless Dress On Instagram

Sofia Richie showed off her glamorous side on Instagram with her newest post, where she wore a low-cut dress. The first photo was a close-up of the model, which made it appear as though she might be topless. She tugged at a stunning necklace with her right hand, while she wore numerous earrings and dark eye makeup. A second photo in the series revealed that Richie was wearing a low-cut dress, while she wore her hair up in an elegant bun. The picture was captioned, “Happy Holidays.” Fans commented, “Bomb” and “Love you.”

The model’s second-newest post showed off her bun, as the photo was taken from behind. She stood in a bathroom while wearing a pink robe, which she kept closed with her hands. Another recent update showed Sofia standing outside in a winter wonderland, as snow was on the ground and on the trees. The model wore the same necklace as the one pictured in the newest post, so it’s likely that the dress is the same. It had four buttons down the front, with a dramatic high-low cut that exposed her right leg. She exclaimed “Christmas Eve!!” in the captions, while fans commented, “soooo beautiful and elegant!!!” and “Queen.”

Richie’s life as depicted by the media tends to be all about her relationship with Scott Disick, and how that may or may not be affecting Kourtney Kardashian. It appears that it’s no easy feat to simply date one of the Kardashians’ exes, as rumors continue to fly about how Kourtney feels about Scott’s girlfriend.

At any rate, Sofia previously opened up to E! News about her ideal date. She said that she prefers something simple like a movie and a dinner, and that her favorite outfit for a date with Scott is “Jeans, heels and something casual.” Moreover, she noted that “It’s too much stress [to plan dates.] So much stress.”

And while Richie has been pretty private about her love life with Disick, she revealed that “We’re very different when it comes to style but we’re similar in the sense where we can really dress it up or really dress it down and feel confident and comfortable.” Moreover, she added that she’s “the male version” of Scott.

Regardless of all of the gossip, it does appear that things continue to go well for the couple. Hopefully they’re able to keep things that way even with all of the scrutiny.