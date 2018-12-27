Dua Lipa Dons Glittery Bikini & Flaunts Midriff On Instagram

Singer Dua Lipa shared a bikini pic earlier today on Instagram, and she looked great. Dua’s swimsuit was a glittery two-piece with a basic cut. She appeared to be blowing a kiss to the camera, as she flaunted her toned midriff. A male friend with blond hair was in the foreground with his eyes closed, as he put two fingers up to his lips. The captions thanked a fan account named duaalipx, which focuses on making collages of Dua. Many of their posts show the singer in the same outfit but from multiple angles. The newest post included colorful squiggly lines from Dua’s arms up, which was likely what was Photoshopped in on what would otherwise be a regular beach pic. People left many complimentary comments like “Groovy baby,” “i want this swimming suit!” and “So cute.”

Other recent updates include the singer wearing a vintage-inspired outfit, which included a bright blue dress with large, frilly shoulder and collars. Dua also wore a giant, furry jacket that was checked white and black, along with bright pink sunglasses. She wore her hair slicked back and posed on a rooftop in the middle of a city. Lipa accessorized with white heel sandals. Fans said, “Superb love you,” “Very nice,” and “Beauty.”

Previously, Dua opened up to British GQ about some of her tattoos, including one of a heart made up of barbed wire.

“I got that because I always wear my heart on my sleeve and I’m not going to change that. I’m never going to change myself, but it’s in barbed wire because I should protect my heart no matter what, I think.”

She also talked about some of the challenges of being a female in the industry, saying that “For a female artist, it takes a lot more to be taken seriously if you’re not sat down at a piano or with a guitar, you know? For a male artist, people instantly assume they write their own music, but for women, they assume it’s all manufactured.”

Not only that, but Lipa also talked about the meaning behind some of her songs, which are based off of her relationships. She noted that “When one person speaks up, it instantly gives another person courage to speak and it’s the same with music. When you do speak about your own experiences, it’s also the domino effect.”

Her songs have obviously sparked lots of emotion in her fans, as her music continues to be much-loved. Plus, with over 23.3 million fans on Instagram, the singer continues to rise in popularity with each passing month.