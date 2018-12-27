Jasmine Tookes Exposes Curves In Swimsuit With Circular Cutout On Instagram

Model Jasmine Tookes looked amazing in her latest Instagram post, which was a sneak peek of V Magazine’s 2019 calendar. Jasmine was featured as Ms. July, as she sported a pink one-piece swimsuit with a circular cutout in the middle. That meant that her curves and midriff were left exposed, as Tookes tugged at the right shoulder strap. She laid her left hand over her head, and she sported dark red lipstick and purple eyeshadow. The model wore her hair down along with large lime-green earrings. Fans were blown away, saying things like “Typing error?? It should say MS 2018,” “WOW,” and “Stunner.”

The model’s other recent updates include a sweet video of a young model named Chloe Danielle who received a puppy for Christmas. The video starts with the girl sitting on the ground looking at a dog harness, as a small puppy ran towards her. Chloe was overcome with emotion and started crying out of happiness. Another recent post from Jasmine showed her taking a selfie in a mirrored bathroom, as she wore an all-black outfit. She cinched her waist with a black belt with a silver buckle and wore her hair half-up, half-down. The post was captioned, “Who doesn’t love a little bathroom selfie,” as fans exclaimed, “Awesome” and “So fierce.”

Tookes has notably made a splash in the modeling industry. Essence noted that she is “one of the very few Black models to have worked for Prada; she’s also one of three Black models to have worn the million-dollar Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bra.” In regards to her presence on the runway, Jasmine said that “Even though I may have been the only girl of color on the runway, it’s good for young girls to see that I can do it, and that they can do it too.”

And her advice for young, Black girls who want to become models is down-to-earth: “Own your body type, own your skin color, own your hair- because that’s what really shines through.”

This year at the VS Fashion Show, the model wowed in several ensembles, including a colorful piece that was matched with floral wings. Jasmine wore a long-sleeved crop top that hugged her bra, along with pink bottoms with floral accents. She also wore pink stilettos and looked great as she strutted her stuff for the runway. The wings were made of white wire that was decorated with different floral accents.