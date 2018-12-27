Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife Beth Chapman Shares Christmas Pic Looking Happy & Healthy Amid Cancer Battle

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife Beth Chapman shared an Instagram shot of herself and her husband on Christmas day, and the reality star looked happy and healthy despite her ongoing cancer battle. In the snap, Beth sat on a staircase wearing a brown long sleeved tee shirt and a fun knit vest. She wore her hair in big bouncy curls and fresh makeup. She had a wide smile as she held hands with her husband Duane.

Fans took to the post to send Chapman their well wishes as she continues to seek alternative treatment for her incurable throat cancer diagnoses.

“God bless you Beth and the fam and the new year bring you guys the best,” one fan said.

“Merry Christmas, I’m sending my prayers out to you and your family,” added another.

According to Us Weekly, Beth has been forgoing the medicines prescribed to her by her doctors and instead has been taking over the counter medication.

“Beth will not take anything the doctors want to give her. Even the doctor told me he doesn’t want her to have seizures if the pain is that bad, but she won’t do it. She takes over-the-counter pain meds. She will not take anything prescription,” Duane told Us.

Earlier this week, the Dog and Beth: On The Hunt star shared another pic of herself at a Martini bar, post Christmas shopping. She gave a shoutout to all the last minute Christmas shoppers and jokingly mused that if they needed her, she would be at the bar. She also recently shared a photo of herself, Duane, and her stepson Leland, as they celebrated his birthday at the Buell Theatre in Denver.

Duane opened up to Us about Beth’s day-to-day in the wake of the grim diagnosis. He revealed that she still enjoys doing the things she did before the emergency throat surgery back in November, that ultimately resulted in the family finding out that her throat cancer had returned.

“She’s still trying to cook and get involved in my bounties and business. She’s still trying to do everything. Beth is the kind of girl who likes control. She’s trying to still advise me on my work, and I’m like, ‘Honey, I was the Dog the Bounty Hunter before I met you. Stay out of it,” Duane said.

Duane also has said he is relying on his faith to help his wife through this difficult journey. He told Us that he’s been praying that she will be healed, and that the entire ordeal has been very emotional for him, revealing that he often cries.

“I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a dealmaker, and I’ll do anything,” he added.