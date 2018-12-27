Sandra Bullock’s Netflix Film ‘Bird Box’ Is Terrifying Viewers

People are obsessed with the movie that frightens them to their very core.

The Netflix film Bird Box starring Sandra Bullock has swooped into viewers’ lives, leaving them freaked out.

The movie debuted in time for the holidays and those who were brave enough to watch it were glued to the TV, terrified for almost the entire time.

The post-apocalyptic film stars Sandra, 54, portraying a pregnant woman named Malorie. She’s also a mom who, along with her two children, find themselves face to face with some sort of a freakish and frightening entity that morphs into people’s worst fears. This mysterious force has decimated almost the entire population because if you lay eyes upon it, you die.

In order to flee to safety, Malorie and her son and daughter must strategically escape the evil that hounds them. And to do so, they must trek completely blindfolded, shared People. They trek along a dangerous journey with their eyes completely covered through the woods and down the river, hoping to find a place they’ve heard of that can offer them sanctuary.

Many viewers actively tweeted how frightened they were while watching the flick. But they’d still watch it again, obviously unable to get enough of the crazy plot twists and terrifying turns.

“I hate Bird Box because it made me feel like I was actually in the movie and it was TERRIFYING,” one Twitter user wrote.

Sandra Bullock Draws Big Reaction in Netflix's Bird Box: Why the Movie Is Terrifying Audiences https://t.co/qSMg3wXZwj — People (@people) December 26, 2018

“#BirdBox is honestly terrifying. Apocalyptic movies freak me out,” another Twitter user shared along with a sobbing emoji.

Other Twitter users commented on how “obsessed” they were with Bird Box. Tasha Maree tweeted a comical photo of what we presume to be her hubby and two kids escaping their home, completely blindfolded much like Sandra and her two on-set kids.

Rolling Stone Magazine reviewed the film and likened it to A Quiet Place, which also was set in a post-apocalyptic world where aliens would slaughter people if they made a single sound. Based upon the bestseller by Josh Malerman, viewers never actually witness the monsters that torment those who lay eyes upon them. But it’s the soundtrack that really heightens the scary moments more than the actual plot, the magazine’s reviewer stated.

“The haunting, hypnotic, palm-sweating score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross promises way more than the film delivers. By the way, the birds in the box are meant to set off alarms when the monsters approach. They see way more than we do, which is part of the problem,” reviewer Peter Travers wrote.

The mysterious name of the movie actually is supposed to be a solution, a trigger of sorts, that alarms the people when danger is drawing near. Tune in and see if this flick gives you the chills, too.