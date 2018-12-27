Teresa Giudice’s Husband Joe ‘Remains A Big Presence’ In Their Family’s Life Ahead Of Deportation

Joe Giudice is quite involved in the lives of his wife and kids, despite his current incarceration.

Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, is doing his best to maintain his presence in the life of his wife and four daughters.

According to a December 26 report from People magazine, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., spoke out about the current incarcerated reality star shortly after he received a pre-Christmas visit from his wife.

“Teresa tries to make the holidays about the girls, but obviously they miss their father,” the lawyer explained to the magazine.

Joe began serving a 41-month prison term in March 2016 after his wife Teresa served 11 months in a Connecticut prison after being charged with bank and wire fraud in 2014. Since then, Teresa and her kids have been missing Joe a lot.

“Joe is on everybody’s mind and despite being where he is, remains a big presence in everyone’s lives through phone calls, emails and visits. It’s not ideal, but this family has been doing this since 2015. God willing it all be over soon and Joe will return home where he belongs,” Leonard continued.

As fans well know, an immigration judge ordered Joe’s deportation in October and is planning to send him back to his native Italy once his prison term is complete in March of next year. That said, Joe has appealed the judge’s decision and hopes to be allowed to return home to Teresa and their four kids next spring.

Teresa and Joe share four daughters, Gia, 17; Gabriella, 14; Milania, 13; and Audriana, 9.

Following Teresa Giudice’s Christmas celebrations in New Jersey and Allenwood, Pennsylvania, where Joe is currently serving his time, she and her kids flew to Jamaica, where the family is now enjoying a winter vacation at the Moon Palace resort in Ocho Rios.

On Instagram, Teresa posted the photo above of herself and her kids standing with a Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas from my family to yours,” the reality star wrote in the caption of the photo.

Before traveling with her family to Jamaica, Teresa Giudice celebrated Christmas with her family, including her younger brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga, who also stars on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Although Teresa Giudice has been at odds with her brother, Joe Gorga, in the past, they are currently doing well and continue to spend time together along with their kids.

To see more of Teresa Giudice, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 on Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.