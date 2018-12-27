Did The ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Cast Skip Lisa Vanderpump’s Christmas Party?

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly estranged from the entire cast.

According to a new report from OK! Magazine, the Los Angeles restauranteur shared a number of images of herself at her Beverly Hills home over the weekend, where she shared what appeared to be a very extravagant holiday celebration.

In Vanderpump’s photos, none of her co-stars were seen. Instead, she showed off the festive attire of her two dogs, her food displays, and her gorgeous decor.

As the outlet revealed to readers, Vanderpump appeared to be on the outs with Kyle Richards during one particular scene from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 trailer, which featured Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, telling Richards to get out of their home and labeling her a “f**king liar.”

Rumors regarding Vanderpump’s feud with her co-stars first began swirling in September, just weeks into production, when Lisa Rinna called out Vanderpump on Instagram for refusing to shoot a cast photo with her and the rest of the cast. A short time later, the group was seen enjoying a number of group activities, including a road trip and a vacation in France, without Vanderpump.

Below is a photo of Lisa Vanderpump’s two dogs at her Christmas party.

Just as the trailer for the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was released, Hollywood Life shared a report, claiming Lisa Vanderpump had to be photoshopped into the cast photo.

“Lisa shot her photo separately after the other ladies shot theirs so they photoshopped her in,” a source close to Vanderpump explained to the outlet.

“She did it the same day that the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast photos were taken. A lot of the fights were still fresh and Lisa couldn’t imagine having to take a photo with the other ladies. The other ladies were hoping Lisa would join, but ultimately, Lisa asked Bravo to allow her to take her photo separately and they allowed her to do so.”

As fans of the Bravo TV reality series well know, Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards are the only remaining members of the original cast who have maintained their full-time roles throughout the series’ nine-season run. Although Kim Richards was an original member and will be seen on Season 9, she took a few seasons off after struggling with her sobriety.

To see more of Lisa Vanderpump and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, which premieres on Tuesday, February 12 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.