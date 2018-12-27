Actor Kevin Spacey’s Video Released After Being Charged With Sexual Assault Will Likely End His Career

Experts believe the video has jeopardized his career and court case.

If there was the slightest chance that anyone would ever hire actor Kevin Spacey again after being accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy, that small window of opportunity likely is gone now, experts say.

Spacey, 59, has been charged with felony sexual assault dating back to an alleged 2016 incident in Massachusetts bar Club Car involving an 18-year-old busboy. He will be arraigned January 7 in Nantucket District Court on a charge of indecent assault and battery. The busboy’s mom, former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh, publicly accused Kevin of the assault.

On Monday, the actor posted a video to his social media accounts. In it, he appeared to be channeling his deceased House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, chatting to the camera about how he believes his audience truly wants him back, then briefly addresses the allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

“Some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all,” Spacey said in the video.

“They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved.”

“Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple?” he continued.

“Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life. … If I didn’t pay the price for the things we both know I did do, I’m certainly not going to pay the price for the things I didn’t do.”

Regardless of Kevin’s intent behind releasing the bizarre video, experts told People that it likely will end his career and hamper his attorneys’ efforts in court as they attempt to defend their client.

Why Kevin Spacey’s Bizarre Video Could Be Dangerous to His Future https://t.co/k1hB7kYGvg — People (@people) December 26, 2018

Howard Bragman, longtime crisis manager and founder of La Brea Media, said he was “perplexed” after watching the video and couldn’t quite understand what the actor’s goal was with his “odd and cryptic message.”

“If one wants to say, ‘I’m innocent and I look forward to vindication in the court of law,’ then you should probably say that,” Bragman said.

Los Angeles-based attorney J Tooson declared Spacey’s video “a misguided attempt to clear his name.”

“While I understand how troubling these allegations may be to Mr. Spacey, he must allow his attorney to handle this in the courtroom,” Tooson said.

“I think there is a huge risk that this video can be portrayed in the wrong way. It could be portrayed as insensitive and ultimately have the exact opposite reaction than what Kevin was trying to accomplish.”

Bragman said that because the video is available in the public realm, it now can be used in court. Tooson added that the video also could “negatively provoke the district attorney” and quite possibly “tick the district attorney off.”