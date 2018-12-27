Here’s The List Of TV Shows That Will Be Canceled In 2019

Have your favorite television shows been canceled in 2019?

Now that Christmas is over and people are looking to the new year, television fans are wondering which of their favorite TV shows will be canceled in 2019.

The following list includes television series that have been canceled early and does not include those TV shows such as CBS’ The Big Bang Theory, ABC’s Modern Family, HBO’s Game of Thrones, and Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which are finishing up in 2019.

Already, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, NBC has already announced the cancelation of their television series Marlon and Midnight, Texas. These TV series were relatively new to NBC, with both shows only airing two seasons. Marlon starred Marlon Wayans as a divorced dad of two, who was still involved with his ex-wife’s life. Midnight, Texas was a new offering from the author Charlene Harris of True Blood fame. A supernatural series, it delved into the world of psychics, vampires, witches, and angels, living alongside humans in the small town of Midnight.

TV by the Numbers has also reported that CBS’ Elementary and Salvation have both been canceled in 2019. Elementary has had a six-season run on CBS. Salvation, on the other hand, has only run for two seasons on the network.

ABC’s Take Two has also been canceled. Telling the story of the “epic breakdown that is broadcast to the public,” according to ABC, this series delved into the life of a former star of a hit cop series and only ran for a single season on ABC before being canceled.

In addition to these cancelations by the major networks, TV series from cable and streaming services have taken a much bigger hit.

According to the list published by TV by the Numbers, 19 TV series have already been canceled across these providers heading into 2019.

Netflix has canceled a lot of their Marvel line-up. Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage are all getting dumped in 2019. In addition, Netflix has also purged All About the Washingtons, American Vandal, and The Good Cop from their line-up for next year.

Comedy Central has removed Another Period, Detroiters, and Nathan For You.

Other providers have also removed the following TV series in 2019: Alone Together (Freeform), Animals (HBO), Dietland (AMC), Good Behavior (TNT), Hit the Floor (BET), I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime), One Dollar (CBS All Access), Outcast (Cinemax), Teachers (TV Land), and Z Nation (SyFy).

Astryd_MAD / Pixabay

You can view the full current list of cancelations for TV series in 2019 below.