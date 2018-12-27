Woman Chases Down Porch Pirate And Demands She Give Back Stolen Package

The homeowner recorded the heated altercation and shared it on Facebook.

Colorado homeowner Renee Weber Abeyta had heard about porch pirates swiping packages off of people’s property while they were away, but she never expected it to happen to her.

Abeyta was busy doing housework at her Lakewood, Colorado, home when her home security app notified her that someone was outside her front door. She went to check, there was no one there, nor was there a package. She had been waiting for a new Crock Pot cover to be delivered, PEOPLE reported.

“I looked at my Ring videos, and I saw what happened,” Abeyta said on Good Morning America. “I thought, ‘No way is this happening to me.'”

She was not about to be a victim. And no one was going to get ahold of her replacement cover.

“I would have ran for as many miles as I had to to get my package,” she said.

Abeyta realized it was a woman who had stolen the package from her doorstep. She grabbed her phone and took off on foot, recording the altercation. She shared the profanity-laced video on Facebook, so viewers beware.

In the footage, Abeyta dramatically chases the unnamed woman and vociferously demands the woman to return her package.

“Girl stole a package off my front porch and I’m gonna corner her,” Abeyta claims in the Facebook video as she charges up to the woman.

Woman Films Confrontation After Package Is Stolen from Her Door — and She Gets Her Stuff Back https://t.co/DX48lfKtId — People (@people) December 26, 2018

“What’s your name? What’s your name? Did you just steal something?” she asks the woman, who remains silent for the most part. “Give it.”

“I’m gonna f—— call the police,” Abeyta shouts as the woman initially ignores her.

The woman starts to take off and Abeyta runs after her. She is not about to be a porch pirate victim when she’s this close to getting her property back.

“I’ve got you on camera,” Abeyta says.

The woman tells Abeyta to leave her alone and insists that she did not steal anything.

“Yes you did. I saw you,” Abeyta replies. “Yes I did. Get your a– back here right now. You’re on tape. You’re in trouble. Now give it to me now. Why are you stealing stuff?”

In the video, the woman claims she is homeless. Abeyta apparently didn’t care.

“I don’t give a s—. You’re stealing s— off my front porch,” Abeyta replies. “Now get over here now. Throw it down, and I’ll delete this. Throw it down. Do you hear me? Give it to me. Give it to me. Now. Stop. Stop. Right now. Give it.”

The woman finally hands over the package to Abeyta and begins to walk away from her.

“What’s wrong with you?” Abeyta calls after her, adding, “What else you got? I know there’s something else in there. Good luck.”

PEOPLE asked the Lakewood, Colorado, police department if a police report had been filed, but a spokesperson said nothing was on record as of late Wednesday afternoon.