‘Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards And Wife Mackenzie Celebrate Christmas With New Baby [Photo]

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer are staying close following the eruption of a shocking Tinder scandal earlier this month.

Just days after the Teen Mom OG star was accused of having sex with a woman he met on the dating app, he and wife Mackenzie posed for an Instagram photo with their 2-month-old baby boy, Jagger Ryan.

“Merry Christmas!” Standifer wrote in the caption of the photo, which also included her son Hudson, who she shares with her ex-husband.

Edwards and his wife were also seen together in a photo shared by his mother, Jennifer Edwards, on Sunday. In that image, Edwards and Standifer posed alongside his mom and dad, Larry Edwards, with a Christmas tree in the background.

As Teen Mom OG fans may have seen, Edwards has been accused of cheating on Standifer in recent weeks with a woman he met on Tinder just a short time after completing a 90-day treatment program in rehab.

Last week, Radar Online shared details about Edwards’ alleged hookup, which supposedly took place on December 11 at 2:30 a.m. The outlet also confirmed Edwards’ cell phone number was seen in a series of text messages sent to the unnamed woman.

Below is Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer’s Christmas photo.

In addition to the image Mackenzie Standifer shared of herself, Ryan Edwards, Hudson, and Jagger, the reality star also showed off the kids by themselves in a series of professional photos on Instagram.

Although Standifer has been receiving tons of backlash on Instagram as she continues to stand by her man, despite his rumored cheating, she has remained completely silent about the issue as reports continue to swirl.

As for Edwards, he has been inactive on Instagram for some time and his latest post was shared in July.

At the time of Edwards’ final post on Instagram, the former reality star lashed out at MTV and accused them of failing to showcase his actual life at home with his family. Instead, he claimed, they focused on the negative.

“Don’t take everything you see on MTV as factual truth. They don’t want to show me or Mack in a happy light or that I am active in my recovery. I AM,” he wrote. “They want me to look angry, passive aggressive and uncaring regarding things that mean the most to me. I’m done taking their shit and letting the world believe this by standing up for myself. You’re believing a lie. And soon… very very soon, you WILL see the TRUTH behind the LIAR.”

Weeks later, Edwards entered rehab.

Teen Mom OG Season 8 airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.