New Jersey Firefighter Natalie Dempsey Killed In Crash On Christmas Day While Responding To A Fire Call

New Jersey firefighter Natalie Dempsey was killed on Christmas Day when she was driving to a fire call and lost control of her car, crashing into a guardrail, officials said.

The volunteer firefighter was driving in Hamilton Township at close to 6:20 a.m. while responding to a call for a house fire. As Fox News reported, the 21-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

In the hours after her death, the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company posted a message on Facebook announcing her death. They noted that Dempsey was the vice president of the fire squad and was remembered as a dedicated public servant.

“At this time the Mizpah Fire Company has to announce the passing of Firefighter/Vice President Natalie Dempsey. Please keep her family in your prayers. We will keep you all updated on any funeral arrangements. This will be a funeral with full honors due to it being a line of duty passing,” the department wrote in the post.

Chief Jay Davenport said that other firefighters who responded to the initial fire call later went to the scene of the crash to assist police for their fallen partner.

Davenport remembered Dempsey as a dedicated firefighter who dreamed of becoming a police officer one day and had attended the police academy over the summer.

“She was one of the most beautiful-souled people you could imagine,” Davenport said (via NJ.com).

“The world was lollypops and rainbows for that girl. Her smile can light up the room.”

The firefighter’s crash was not the only fire-related tragedy on Christmas Day in the Southern New Jersey area. As NJ.com reported, a woman in West Milford returned home on Christmas to find that her three dogs had died from a fire that broke out in the home the night before.

As West Milford Fire Marshal Michael Moscatello said, the woman was away on Christmas Eve and returned on Christmas night to find the animals dead.

“The fire burned the couch and the surrounding area, but had snuffed itself out by the time she came home,” Moscatello said.

Atlantic County volunteer firefighter killed in crash on her way to firehouse answering call for chimney fire in Hamilton Twp just past 6am Christmas morning. Firefighter Natalie Dempsey was just 21 years old. Killed just days after her birthday in line of duty @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/hXmAy6JoXl — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) December 25, 2018

Moscatello said that the fire was likely caused by a heating blanket that overheated due to a faulty extension cord. The dogs then died from smoke inhalation. It was not clear how the fire was put out or how much of the home was damaged.

Officials did not give exact details of the crash that killed firefighter Natalie Dempsey. The crash is reportedly under investigation.