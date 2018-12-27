Police Obtain Video Evidence of Actor Kevin Spacey Assaulting Teen In A Nantucket Bar

Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey is facing sexual assault allegations.

Fifty-nine-year-old House of Cards actor Kevin Spacey was charged on Monday for allegedly sexually assaulting a teenage boy in a Nantucket bar. Although the incident occurred back in 2016, video evidence was just recently released by the alleged victim who is now 18-years-old. It was later revealed that the teenage victim is the son of Heather Unruh, a former WCVB news anchor, according to Fox News.

The teen who reportedly worked at the Nantucket bar said that Spacey repeatedly made advances toward him, inappropriately touching him and trying to convince him to go home with him. Even as the victim tried to get away, the actor was persistent, even lying about his age and saying he was 23. It wasn’t until Spacey briefly left to go to the bathroom that the teen was able to escape from the bar. The sexual assault itself was captured through a Snapchat video that has now been obtained by police. The victim’s girlfriend and other witnesses from that night also spoke with Massachusetts law enforcement and confirmed that the assault took place.

Following the incident, the victim says he told his sister what happened, describing it as “rape.” However, he was hesitant to speak publicly about the assault because he’d been drinking underage and didn’t want to face legal consequences. He was eventually persuaded to seek help from the police and filed a report on October 31, 2016. Trooper Gerald F. Donovan of the Massachusetts Police Department released a statement regarding the victim’s recount of events.

“He didn’t know what to do. He didn’t want to get in trouble at work or get his work in trouble. He knows he’s only 18, he’s not supposed to be drinking, and he’s not supposed to be drinking at work.”

Following the news that he’d be facing felony charges for the assault, Spacey posted a strange video to Instagram where he seems to address the accusations while still personifying his House of Cards character. “You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you?” Spacey says in the video, titled “Let Me Be Frank.”

This isn’t the first time Spacey has faced allegations such as these. Seven other men have accused him of sexual assault, the first occurrence taking place back in 1986. The actor was 26 at the time while the victim was only 14-years-old. Spacey publicly came out as homosexual following the accusations.