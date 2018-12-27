‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Ready To Bring In The New Year With Boyfriend

Teen Mom 2 reality star Leah Messer is ready to ring in the New Year! The mother of three girls recently exclaimed her excitement for the upcoming New Year on Instagram.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Leah was dating a new man named Jason Jordan. The two spent time together over the summer, vacationing at the beach. The pair dated for about six months before splitting for a brief period. The split came as a shock to fans. Pictures of the couple were removed from Leah’s Instagram and she revealed the reason that they had split.

“He wasn’t in a great place in his life, and it is what it is. It’s fine,” Leah told Hollywood Life.

Despite the couple’s brief split, the two were back together for Thanksgiving, which they spent together. The couple also recently enjoyed spending some time together for Christmas as well. Leah is now looking forward to the next holiday that she gets to spend with her boyfriend.

In the new photo posted by the reality show star, Messer looks like she is having a good time with her boyfriend. The two are pictured together with Leah looking at the camera and her boyfriend looking the other way. She uses the hashtag “funny pictures.”

Messer is best known for Teen Mom 2, where she was introduced to fans when she was 16-years-old. Her episode of 16 and Pregnant revealed that she had become pregnant after dating Corey Simms for only a brief time. Being pregnant as a teenager is hard enough, but Leah learned that she was expecting twin girls at a young age.

Since then, fans have watched Leah raise her two girls, as well as have another child with now ex-husband Jeremy Calvert. Despite her ups and downs, Leah seems to be in a good place and enjoying life with her boyfriend and kids.

Season 9 of the hit MTV show, Teen Mom 2, is set to premiere January 14. Not only will fans be able to catch up with Leah and her girls, but also the other cast members: Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska, Jenelle Evans, and Briana DeJesus. Each cast member has something new going in their lives as evident from the new trailer. For Leah, the new season will show what has been going on in her life and the new trailer briefly shows Leah discussing her new relationship. The new season will also chronicle Chelsea Houska’s pregnancy as well as Briana DeJesus’ new boyfriend.