Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In Yet Another Skimpy Bikini During Brazilian Holiday Vacation

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio spent her Christmas vacation in warmer climates, trading in chunky sweaters for skimpy bikinis as she relaxed in the sun on a beach in Brazil.

On Wednesday, December 26, the Daily Mail reported that the 37-year-old lingerie model slipped into a tiny bikini with a gold and black print for a post-Christmas trip to the beach where she showed plenty of skin and flaunted her enviable, toned figure.

Alessandra donned a low-cut ruffle bikini top that was held up by a single string tied around her neck and showcased an ample amount of cleavage as she splashed around in the water. The matching low-cut bottoms Alessandra wore provided little coverage, as its thong style flashed her booty and signature curves to the world. At one point, the model was photographed pulling down the briefs to reveal a tattoo on her lower back, which appeared to be a crescent moon.

Alessandra glammed up the barely-there two-piece ensemble with two dainty gold necklaces, a simple pair of gold stud earrings, and two gold cuffs around her wrist, as well as a red string bracelet. The Vogue cover girl pulled her signature brunette tresses up in a high ponytail as she enjoyed her day on the beach.

After splashing around in the ocean, the model hit the sand, where she was photographed enjoying a game of paddle tennis with a group of friends. The Daily Mail also reported she took part in a game of beach volleyball.

Alessandra has been showcasing her amazing figure for the last few days as she’s relaxed in Brazil. She’s even shared a few photos to her 9.8 million followers on Instagram, including one where she sported yet another bikini, this time of a simple red and white pattern.

The model still brought the heat with her Christmas attire, rocking an all red ensemble for the holiday, which she shared a photo of to her 3.7 million followers on Twitter yesterday.

Alessandra’s festive look consisted of a skimpy red bustier that flaunted her cleavage. She paired the lingerie-inspired look with an edgy red maxi skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and a slew of shiny silver buttons down the side to reveal her long, incredibly toned legs.

She wore her brown hair down and paired the outfit with a strappy pair of stiletto-heeled sandals. She rocked a bomakeup up look for the night that featured a bright red lip to match her attire.