Kyle Richards And Her Family Pose With A Creepy Grinch For Christmas

The Bravo star attends a party with the Grinch and an OG Santa.

Kyle Richards is hanging out with some creepy Christmas characters this holiday season. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted a Christmas Day snap to Instagram which shows her family posing with a green Grinch character that looks even scarier than Jim Carrey’s version from the 2000 Ron Howard movie.

In the photo, Richards is all dressed up in a black mini dress as she poses with her husband, Mauricio Umansky, and their four daughters, Sophia, Alexia, Portia Umansky, and Farrah Aldjufrie. Family friend Alex Manos also appears in the pic, but it’s the costumed Grinch that really stands out in this family shot.

While Richards didn’t tag the location of the photo, it appears the famous family attended a Christmas Eve bash hosted by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West for their family and friends at Kardashian’s Malibu mansion. Entertainment Tonight reported that Kardashian and West’s mansion was transformed into a winter wonderland complete with faux snow, igloos, a sledding hill, and more for the party.

Kyle Richards later posed in the same black dress she wore in the Grinch photo, this time with a blonde Kris Jenner and pal Faye Resnick at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family’s annual bash. But in the second photo, the reality stars were joined by yet another creepy Christmas character, this time an OG Father Christmas.

OK magazine reported that the Kar-Jenners paid upwards of $500,000 to host the star-studded bash and that Kris Jenner did indeed hire a Grinch and costumed Santa to pose with guests.

You can see both of Kyle Richards’ creepy Christmas pics below.

Kyle Richards captioned her family photo with the Grinch “Merry Christmas,” despite the fact that she is Jewish. While Richards was raised Catholic and celebrated Christmas throughout her childhood, she converted to Judaism when she married Mauricio Umansky more than 20 years ago. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran previously told Bravo that her family celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah in their home.

“We celebrate Hanukkah and Christmas because I converted [to Judaism] but my oldest daughter [Farrah] did not,” Richards said. “So I celebrate both in honor of her. Plus I could never give up celebrating Christmas. It’s more about the tradition of the tree and the Christmas music, and all that [like] Santa Claus.”

You can see Kyle Richards when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo for its ninth season on Tuesday, February 12, at 9/8c.