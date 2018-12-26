‘Dancing With The Stars’ Ireland 2019: First Look At The Celebs In Action

Ireland's line-up goes to the movies and gets swept up with dancing instead.

With the line-up already announced and the premiere only days away, it is the perfect time to tease fans with a clip of the new Dancing with the Stars celebrities strutting their stuff.

As previously reported by Buzz, the 2019 line-up for Ireland’s version of Dancing with the Stars includes Peter Stringer, Cliona Hagan, Demi Isaac Oviawe, Clelia Murphy, Mairead Ronan, Johnny Ward, Eilish O’Carroll, Denis Bastick, Darren Kennedy, Fred Cooke, and Holly Carpenter.

Former Miss Ireland Holly Carpenter recently revealed her excitement over joining this year’s line-up.

“I’m so excited to do the show. I’ve watched the last two series religiously with my mom,” she revealed.

“When I met the pro-dancers I was almost star struck, so I’m truly delighted to be part of it. This is going to be physically and mentally challenging and I’m slightly terrified, but overall I’m really looking forward to it.”

Another newly-announced cast member, comedian Fred Cooke, also spoke about joining this year’s line-up for Dancing with the Stars.

“I’m so happy to be taking part on Dancing with the Stars this year,” he told Buzz.

“When it comes to dancing, I’m full of passion but I don’t have the technique. I’ll do my best to try and get both right on this incredible show.”

He cooks up some serious comedy in his stand-up routines, but for funnyman Fred Cooke DWTS is no laughing matter! Can’t wait to see you strut your stuff, @CookeFred! ???? #DWTSIrl #DWTS pic.twitter.com/4J32CW3zn2 — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) December 4, 2018

But, with the new series ready to premiere in only days, fans are getting anxious to see some of the dancing action.

As Entertainment.ie reveals, a new teaser clip has just been released showing the new group of celebrities. They are “enjoying a trip to the cinemas before being sucked into the action on screen.” the group of celebrities is then performing with their professional counterparts.

You can view the new clip below.

In the 2019 season of Dancing with the Stars, Amanda Byram is being replaced by Jennifer Zamparelli. She will be joined by her fellow RTÉ 2FM DJ Nicky Byrne. They will act as hosts for the 12-week season of Dancing with the Stars.

In addition, Brian Redmond, Loraine Barry, and Julian Benson will be returning as judges for 2019.

Contestants on Dancing with the Stars are not only judged by the panel. Every week, their performances also come under the scrutiny of viewers watching from home. The judges’ score only accounts for part of the total score, with audience voting also helping to decide who will stay to dance another week and who will be eliminated.

Dancing with the Stars will premiere on Sunday, January, 6 at 6:30 p.m. on RTÉ One.