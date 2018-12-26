Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell Share Relationship Updates As Fans Clamor For Engagement News

Bindi Irwin has lived in the public eye since she was a young girl thanks to her father, Steve Irwin, of The Crocodile Hunter. Bindi, her brother Robert, and her mom Terri now have a television show of their own that pays tribute to Steve’s legacy and viewers see quite a bit of Bindi’s long-term boyfriend Chandler Powell on the show too. Fans are eager to hear that the two are engaged and the couple has just shared some new updates on that front.

As People notes, Bindi is now 20-years-old and she’s been a familiar face to people since she was just a few years old. Fans remember that Irwin’s father, the Crocodile Hunter star, died when she was just 8 after being attacked by a stingray in a tragic, stunning incident that left fans feeling devastated.

Bindi, Terri, and Robert have stayed at the Australia Zoo that her father worked to build up and it was during a tour in 2013 that Bindi met professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell. He was 22-years-old at the time and she was still a teenager, but they immediately hit it off and have been together ever since.

She says that she’s thrilled to have found a partner who shares so many of the same qualities that her dad had. After dating long-distance for a while, Powell eventually left behind wakeboarding and now lives with Bindi in Australia and works with the family at the zoo. She says that Chandler has her dad’s love for conservation and wildlife and he says he loves the life he’s living there now.

After being together for five years and being virtually inseparable, fans are constantly asking when they will get engaged and married. However, just as the Inquisitr detailed a while back, Bindi and Chandler are quite content with the state of things as they are now.

In an Instagram post teasing the latest People articles she and Chandler did, Bindi notes that she feels “blessed” to have “found the love of my life so early on.” It’s obvious that Powell feels just as strongly as Irwin. In a recent Instagram post on his page, he wished his followers a Merry Christmas and noted that he’s grateful to be alongside the girl of his dreams as he goes on this journey of his life.

Fans are always commenting on both Bindi and Chandler’s social media posts that they are dying to see the two get engaged and married. At the same time, people surely support that the two are taking their time on this front, especially since Irwin is just 20-years-old.

While Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin may be enjoying the ride and taking things at their own pace, it certainly sounds as if an engagement is in the cards at some point. Clearly, the couple’s supporters will have a lot to celebrate when it does happen and she’s promised to let everybody know when they do hit that stage.