Former ‘RHOC’ Star Heather Dubrow Fires Back At Kelly Dodd After Being Labeled ‘Skeletor’ And ‘Joker Face’

Heather Dubrow is getting sick of her former co-star's drama.

Heather Dubrow and Kelly Dodd have been feuding for weeks, despite the fact that Dubrow hasn’t been featured on The Real Housewives of Orange County for some time.

According to a new report, Dubrow’s latest statement towards her former co-star came after Dodd made an odd video of her at their gym, which she was unaware of at the time, and labeled her a “b***h” for allegedly blocking the gym’s entrance so Dodd could not get in.

In addition to labeling Dubrow “thirsty” and “fake” after questioning why she was at her gym in the first place, Dodd asked, “Don’t you have a gym and personal trainer at your mansion that you wouldn’t show the world?”

“For people thinking my video about Heather [Dubrow] was mean, she yelled at me at Orange Theory,” Dodd alleged, according to a report shared by All About the Real Housewives on December 24.

Although Dodd said she “publicly apologized” to Dubrow after a misunderstanding, Dodd later said Dubrow “still went after me at Orange Theory. That’s why I avoid her. Scared of Skeletor. #jokerface.”

A short time ago, Dubrow addressed Dodd’s latest statements on her podcast, Heather Dubrow’s World.

“Here’s the thing, she called me Skeletor and Joker Face. When you’re on a reality show, people write such terrible things about you, they make memes of you, they draw sketches… At first, you’re offended, and then you kind of laugh a little bit and then it’s whatever,” Dubrow said. “You get over it, but two things…”

“No. 1 — Are we face shaming and body shaming people still? I thought we were done with that,” she continued.

“Like, you want to be mad at me, you don’t like me, you want to avoid me, you think I yelled at you — okay, that’s fine. You’re allowed your narrative. You’re allowed your opinion. But why call me Skeletor and Joker Face? And you’re a mom! What kind of role model are you being? Don’t call people names.”

Heather Dubrow went on to compare Kelly Dodd of the online trolls she’s been dealing with since she first gained fame by joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County years ago. Dubrow then concluded her statements about Dodd by telling her podcast audience she felt bad for her former co-star.

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast is expected to reunite sometime next year to film the upcoming 14th season.