More details are now available including Madison's next court date.

Just before Christmas Eve, a former friend of the Southern Charm cast, J.D. Madison, was arrested and charged with writing a fraudulent check. A TMZ video caught Charleston police putting Madison in a squad car and taking him to the Charleston Detention Center where he awaited a bail hearing and a trial date.

Southern Charm‘s cast matriarch reacted on Twitter to posts of Thomas Ravenel and J.D. Madison’s mugshots by throwing some shade in the direction of the men who purported to be pillars of society.

“Our southern ‘gentleman’ are dropping like flies.”

Reality Blurb says that over 1,000 of Altschul’s Twitter followers liked the observation, while many others shared it on their accounts.

So far we know that an arrest warrant was issued for Madison for a check he wrote in September on an account which was closed before the check for “more than $500 and less than $1000 dollars” was presented to a Charleston fresh juice company called Harvest Fresh.

At his bail hearing, Madison insisted he knew nothing about a bad check, despite the fact that a registered letter was sent to his home two months ago. Madison told the judge he would have cleared up the matter if he had known, but the amount said to be just over $800 is still outstanding, and a trial date has been assigned. Madison was released in time for Christmas on a PR bond.

Southern Charm's J.D. Madison Arrested for Writing a Bad Check Months After Sexual Assault Accusation #SouthernCharm #JDMadison https://t.co/syrh49enI9 — Reality Blurb (@RealityBlurb) December 23, 2018

According to the Charleston County website, Madison is due back in criminal/traffic court on January 24 in the late afternoon. It’s unclear what made a bounced check serious enough to arrest someone and hold them overnight, but perhaps it has to do with the failure of Madison’s restaurant, The Gentry, which failed last year, and from which a lawsuit resulted, leaving Madison and his wife Elizabeth with a judgment of just over $176k for back rent at the time of their eviction. A judge is holding both Madisons, and their business entity, Sermets, responsible for the debt.

Like his friend, Thomas Ravenel, J.D. Madison will not be appearing on the hit Bravo show this season due to a variety of legal complications, including accusations by a Charleston-area woman that Madison drugged and sexually assaulted her last year.

On last season’s Southern Charm, the Madisons were allegedly separated after rumors of cheating and excessive partying, but since the season aired, Elizabeth Madison’s social media posts have indicated that the two are back together.