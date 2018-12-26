Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Photo Of Daughter Katherine Swati In Christmas Instagram Snap

Mindy Kaling welcomed daughter Katherine just over a year ago and fans love any glimpse they get on social media of the little tot. However, Mindy, known for her work on The Mindy Project and The Office, takes the privacy of her daughter very seriously. That means that so far, Kaling’s fans don’t get to see regular photos of Katherine. Luckily, they do get a few glimpses of the little girl here and there and another one came in honor of Christmas.

On Christmas Eve, Mindy Kaling shared a photo to her Instagram page showing her with her daughter Katherine Swati. Mama and her baby girl “Kit” were wearing matching pajamas as they were “Waiting for Santa,” according to Kaling’s caption.

Kaling, 39, was donning blue pajamas covered with constellations, the Eiffel Tower, and some crescent moon shapes. Little Kit was wearing an identical pair as she stood on the family’s cream-colored sofa and looked at a pink guitar on the back of the couch or out the window.

Unfortunately, just like with previous photos of Mindy’s baby girl, fans don’t get to see her face in this snap. The actress is smiling at the camera as she holds up her baby girl, but all people get to see of Kit is from the back. The little girl looks adorable anyway, with one baby foot visible and her hair dark like her mama’s but still quite short.

Even though Mindy kept Katherine’s face hidden, Kaling’s fans loved the photo. The actress has 3.6 million followers on the social media site, and more than 512,000 of them had liked the photo in the first couple of days it was posted. It was clear from Mindy’s expression that she adores being a mom to her baby girl and fans went wild over the “twinsies” look.

The last time that Kaling shared a glimpse of baby Katherine via Instagram was at Thanksgiving. Again, Kit’s face isn’t visible, but it was still a truly adorable shot. The picture showed the baby in a pink sweater and leggings sitting on her mama’s lap and both Mindy and Kit were wearing pink Converse sneakers.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Mindy’s first public photo of Katherine came for Halloween. Kaling showed the baby dressed as a little lion and the actress was again holding the babe up with Katherine’s back to the camera.

In addition to choosing not to share full photos of Katherine Swati, Kaling has never revealed the identity of the baby girl’s biological father. Fans respect Mindy’s desire to keep parts of her child’s life private, but they still love the little glimpses they get of the girl here and there.