History Channel’s ‘Vikings’ Season 5: Recap Of Episode 15, ‘Hell’

Another character dies as a fan favorite goes missing in the massive battle for Wessex.

Here’s what happened in Episode 15 (titled “Hell”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This recap contains information about Episode 15 (titled “Hell”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Kattegat, the Seer’s (John Kavanagh) body is taken away in the dead of night and burned in a pit. Meanwhile, when Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) finds blood in the Seer’s hut — and then questions Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) about the disappearance of the holy figure — Ivar insists that he will find out what happened. Hvitserk, however, implores that “he knows,” likely suggesting that he knows Ivar had a hand in the Seer’s death, and this appears to startle Ivar.

Regardless, Ivar then goes on to insist to the people of Kattegat that he will find the person responsible for the Seer’s disappearance, promising to bring down justice upon them.

As Vikings creator Michael Hirst has suggested recently to Variety, even though the Seer has been killed, it may not be the last we’ve seen of him yet.

Besides this small aside to Kattegat, most of the action in Episode 15 of Vikings Season 5 occurs in Wessex. Alfred (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) is getting ready to fight against King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen). As preparations for the battle continue, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) also shows Alfred the Frankish catapult, which impresses the king. However, he is concerned that an idea Ubbe has will cause the death of his men. Ubbe, however, insists that Alfred needs to trust him if he wants to win the war.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Bishop Heahmund (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) awakes from a terrible vision of hell, and insists to Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) that it is time for their relationship to come to an end. Lagertha is visibly upset at this, and calls him out for loving his god over her all along. Heahmund cannot argue with this, and she leaves him for the battle.

Torvi (Georgia Hirst) wants Ubbe to wear his armband as he heads into battle — but Ubbe insists that the pagan gods will not protect him while he wears the Christian cross. Therefore, he wants to go into battle wearing only the cross.

As Alfred’s group leaves for battle, there is one last matter to attend to regarding his people. It is time to arrest Cyneheard (Malcolm Douglas) on that pesky matter of treason. It is then up to Alfred’s mother, Judith (Jennie Jacques), to torture out of him the others who are involved.

Ubbe is also tasked with meeting with Harald prior to the battle in Episode 15 of Vikings, and they discuss religion during this time. Ubbe also passes on the message to Harald that Alfred is ready to pay the Vikings off in order for them to leave Wessex peacefully. Harald tells Ubbe that he will think about how much gold is required for this — and they agree to meet up on the next day.

Magnus (Dean Ridge) also wanders into Harald’s camp. While Harald is wary of Magnus and his claims, he allows Magnus to fight on his side against the Saxons, placing Magnus at the very front of the action when they finally reach the battlefield.

The Viking poseur also gives Harald some very vital information in Episode 15 of Vikings Season 5. Although, it seems unlikely that Magnus did this on purpose. Regardless, Harald now knows that Alfred is fighting with his army.

Then, when Harald waits for Ubbe on the next day — and Ubbe doesn’t show up — Harald realizes that the offer of gold and silver was likely just a stalling tactic.

And, sure enough, it was. Harald is then confronted by Alfred’s army from a position that puts the Saxons at an advantage. The area is also set up so that when Ubbe lights the grass in front of them, it surrounds Harald’s army. They cannot presently retreat, even if they wanted to.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

And so, the battle begins in earnest in Episode 15 of Vikings.

It doesn’t take long for Olavsson (Tomi May) to fall in battle. His wife, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars) is disgusted with her fellow Vikings, insisting they fight harder.

Alfred gives the battle his best, but manages to get himself into a spot of trouble. Luckily, his brother, Aethelred (Dean Cahill) is there to help out — and there is a moment between the two brothers in the midst of a bloody war.

Meanwhile, Heahmund, distracted by the beauty of Lagertha fighting, manages to get struck by several arrows. Lagertha, seeing this, tries to reach him. She is then also injured, getting slashed across her leg. She watches as Heahmund dies.

Alfred gives a speech after the battle, and it is obvious they were victorious. He talks of Bishop Heahmund and of how he is now with the Lord. Alfred says that no one will ever be worthy to carry his sword, and so it will be buried alongside him.

It is at this point in Episode 15 of Vikings Season 5 that viewers also discover that Lagertha is missing. Bjorn is searching the battlefield for his mother, but comes up empty-handed.

While the victory feast is commencing, Judith has some startling news to tell Alfred. She has managed to get further details from Cyneheard regarding the traitorous group. She looks visibly shocked — and so does Alfred — when she reveals that Aethelred is the leader of this group. However, viewers will have to wait until the next episode of Vikings to find out what the king and his mother will do with this information.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, January 2, at 9 p.m. History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 16 (titled “The Buddha”).