‘Playboy’ Bombshell Khloe Terae Flaunts Killer Curves In Sexy Mrs. Claus Lingerie Set

Playboy model Khloe Terae showed off her killer curves in a tiny Mrs. Claus-inspired lingerie set, wowing her 2.1 million Instagram followers with the Christmas Eve photo drop. Terae, 25, shared seven pictures for the post — all of them having a festive, holiday vibe.

In the first shot, Terae positioned herself on a table, splaying her body out next to a stack of holiday gifts. She wore a strapless, corset style top that cut down low to reveal her ample cleavage. The front lacing number sat just below her breasts and showed off her chiseled abs. She paired the unique bra with a fur-lined, boy cut pair of panties. The position for the shot showed off her backside and gorgeous curves flawlessly.

The Canadian native wore her platinum hair in tight finger curls, giving off a vintage vibe. She paired the look with a bright red lipstick that highlighted her voluptuous lips as she gave off a sexy pout. She wore glistening platform heels that had stunning red bottoms that matched the outfit stunningly.

In the second photo in the series, the Maxim model gave off a mega-watt smile as she perched in a bathtub, wearing nothing but bubbles. She pinned her golden locks back with a bright red ribbon and paired that look with the same crimson lipstick.

In the last shot of the seven-part series, Terae showed off her domestic side by pulling out a pan of freshly made holiday cookies from an oven. The sultry model wore a metallic red one-piece and wore a black belt around her waist to further the holiday look. For that photo, the glamour model let her hair down in big, bouncy curls.

The set was a part of Terae’s Playboy Czech cover feature, which she revealed in the middle of the post. Terae has sat for Playboy over 50 times so far. Last year, she sat down with the Daily Star and opened up about her life as a model and the difficulties she has faced being in the public eye. Getting her big break by approaching Playboy on her own, she booked her first shoot after surprising the crowd by jumping out of a birthday cake at a Playboy party.

“I wasn’t supposed to be the girl to jump out of the cake but when I did it got a lot of attention,” she revealed.

She also said the world of glamour modeling, which she got into after following in her mother’s footsteps, can sometimes be a little catty. She said she supports her fellow models by working alongside them and promoting them on her own social media pages.

“There will be opportunities for everyone so I’m not going to try and compete with people. I do a lot of shares and work with other models on Instagram,” she added.