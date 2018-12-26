Kelly Ripa Shares Adorable Shots Of Hubby Mark Consuelos And Sons Michael And Joaquin Celebrating Christmas

Celebrity families have been sharing fun photos to their social media pages over the last couple of days as they celebrate Christmas, and Kelly Ripa is no exception. Fans love to see what Kelly, husband Mark Consuelos, and their kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin are up to. Based on what Ripa recently shared, it looks like the family had a great holiday.

On Christmas Day, Kelly Ripa shared a few photos that showed off the handsome men in her life. Daughter Lola wasn’t in the pictures that the morning talk show host shared, and fans know that it may have been Lola’s request that her mom keep any shots of her private.

The first photo that Ripa posted to Instagram showed Mark with sons Michael and Joaquin — the three guys sitting together on a couch. All three had on the same casual pants, and were smiling at Kelly as she took the snapshot. Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 15, both had on simple white T-shirts — while Mark was wearing a plain black one.

Fans always marvel at how much Michael looks like his father Mark, and Joaquin is equally handsome, of course. People did wonder where Lola was, as she didn’t appear in any of the four snaps that Kelly shared.

Kelly’s caption joked about how the guys were waiting semi-patiently, seemingly for the gift-opening festivities to begin. Additional photographs showed Michael and Joaquin on the floor next to the family’s gorgeous Christmas tree, with tons of wrapped presents still sitting underneath it.

Mark didn’t reveal much about the holiday via his Instagram page. He did share a quick shot via his Instagram Stories showing a dinner table made up and waiting for everybody to eat. It looked like there were nine places set, but neither Kelly nor Mark shared details regarding who else was joining them for their main Christmas meal.

Fans didn’t get to see Lola prepped for her family Christmas gathering, but she did let her father share a shot to Instagram of the two of them together about a month ago. In addition, as the Inquisitr recently shared, Lola and her mom hit the red carpet together recently — and the two looked stunning.

Kelly Ripa has spent years working to strike the perfect balance of how much to share with fans about her family life as she tries to respect the privacy of her children. Michael and Lola, in particular, have been quite adamant in the past that their mom be respectful of their desire for privacy. Luckily, they do allow both mom and dad to share some tidbits — and it looks like this Christmas holiday was a fun one for the family.