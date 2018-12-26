Shannon Beador And Estranged Husband David Beador Feuded Over Kids Ahead Of Christmas, Lesley Cook Fuels Drama

David Beador's girlfriend reportedly hung stockings for the girls at her home.

Shannon Beador and her estranged husband, David Beador, reportedly demanded their three kids, 17-year-old Sophie and 14-year-old Stella and Adeline, spend Christmas with them on Tuesday.

According to a December 24 report from Radar Online, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was hoping to have her girls to herself on the holiday, especially after learning David filed a request earlier this month asking the court to ban her from drinking around their three children.

Weeks after Shannon was seen on the show admitting to “self-medicating” with alcohol, a Radar Online insider told readers the longtime reality star was hoping David would ultimately drop his request for her to quit drinking around their daughters.

“Shannon wants David to drop his insane request over alcohol and her drinking because she has already dealt with the situation,” the source said.

“She does not want this to cause her to have to spend Christmas alone. She wants her daughter’s [sic] to be with her for the holiday,” the source added.

Shannon and David Beador decided to end their marriage over a year ago after 17 years of marriage. Months later, David began dating Lesley Cook.

Although David and Lesley have been facing rumors of potential engagements or pregnancies over the past several months, they have yet to confirm any such thing. That said, David and Lesley are quite serious about their relationship and are currently living together in Southern California with her two young children.

While Shannon Beador reportedly hoped her kids would be with her for the entire day, Radar Online revealed she received a half a day with her kids and David enjoyed time with them when they weren’t with her.

During their Christmas together, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member shared the photo below.

Also in Radar Online‘s December 24 report, it was noted that David Beador’s girlfriend of nearly one year, Lesley Cook, reportedly “taunted” Shannon Beador by sharing an Instagram photo of three stockings for each of the Beadors’ three daughters, which had been hung at the home she and David share.

Earlier this month, Radar Online shared a report claiming Shannon’s three girls were happy to see their father move on from his tense marriage to Shannon.

“They think it is wonderful to see their father happy because he deserves that. They do not take sides but they are also not fake with their feelings. The girls are very fond of Lesley and her kids,” the source said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will begin production sometime next year.