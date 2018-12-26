Andrew Garfield And Rita Ora Are Finally Spotted Together Amid Weeks Of Romance Rumors

It looks like the paparazzi were finally able to spot actor Andrew Garfield and singer Rita Ora spending time together, after weeks of speculation that the two were dating, People is reporting.

While their romance is not confirmed, photos of their outing are only adding fuel to the gossip fire. Garfield and Ora were photographed walking down the street with their arms linked together in London’s Primrose Hill district on Christmas Eve. The British couple were seemingly taking care of some last-minute holiday shopping, as Ora was seen carrying shopping bags. They were both dressed appropriately and stylishly to accommodate for the cold weather, with Garfield wearing a grey button down with black pants and a long beige coat. Ora was pictured wearing a long black coat buttoned all the way up, with a matching black hat.

Ora has stayed mum about her love life in the past. The singer is currently promoting the release of her second album, Phoenix, and was asked about dating during an interview in November.

“I never know what I’m looking for,” Ora shared. “I don’t actually [have a type], at all.”

A look back on the singer’s dating history shows she’s not bluffing — past beaus include Rob Kardashian, Calvin Harris, and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Quite a diverse round-up! As for Garfield, he had a highly-publicized relationship with actress Emma Stone — one that was on-and-off for four years — before the two appeared to end things for good in 2015. According to the Sun, Ora only recently opened up to her friends about her new boyfriend.

“Rita let slip to pals about her brewing romance about a month ago,” revealed a source. “But in recent days things have started to heat up and she says what they have is the real deal. It is still very early days but they like each other and are seeing what happens. Their schedules make things difficult but they have a real connection.”

Both Ora and Garfield are just off the heels of former relationships. Ora had a serious relationship with music producer Andrew Watt, dating him for over a year before splitting in September. Garfield was spotted kissing actress Susie Abromeit, but that relationship reportedly did not pan out either. While Ora and Garfield now appear to be focused on each other, they still seem to be attempting to keep the new pairing under wraps. Both Ora and Garfield attended the Evening Standard Theatre Awards on November 18, for instance, but arrived separately — and were not observed interacting.

Though the couple might be keeping things private for now, they’re apparently serious enough about each other to go holiday shopping together.