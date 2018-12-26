‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Santa-Inspired Lingerie Set

Playboy model Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram on Christmas Day to share a snap of the bombshell rocking a Santa-inspired lingerie set. The red number, covered in lace, barely held up Pelas’ buxom chest. The bra showed off the model’s ample cleavage and gave her 8.2 million fans a glimpse of her sultry curves.

Pelas shared a split screen pic that revealed a front view of herself as well as a glimpse of the attire from the side. The high cut underwear showed off her curvaceous side and back end flawlessly. The 27-year old Louisiana native kept her platinum locks down and wore loose curls. She topped the look off with a Santa cap, creating a fun and festive look.

For makeup, Pelas wore a smoky eyeshadow and a darker liner to match a nude lip that highlighted her voluptuous pout. She used contouring to accentuate her gorgeous features.

The glamour model is no stranger to showing off her desirable assets on social media. This month alone, Pelas wowed her fans with a video of herself wearing a sexy school girl outfit. The tiny plaid skirt came up to the top of her thigh, and she paired the look with a low cut, skin-hugging white collared shirt. She topped the outfit off with playful pigtails.

In the December 14 Instagram video, Pelas slowly cracked open a can of beer and perched herself on a beer pong table as she drizzled the liquid over her body. She sat her bare behind on the table and pulled up her skirt showing off her curvy backside as she gave a sexy pout to the camera. The shoot, part of a reveal for her 2019 calendar, was watched over 1 million times.

More recently, the Maxim model shared a photo of herself wearing a barely-there black bathing suit that crossed over her breasts halter style. Pelas arched her back and gathered her golden hair in her hands, giving her admirers a glimpse of her voluptuous chest.

Last year, Pelas appeared on E!’s Famously Single, where she went on a date with British-American television personality Calum Best. She told Naluda Magazine that the duo had an on-off relationship.

“Famously Single was a really interesting experience. Calum Best and I have had an on-off relationship and he’s a cast member again this season. We get the chance to go on a few dates and see how we feel about each other,” she revealed.

She also opened up about the difficulties of dating while being a glamour model. She told Naluda that her failures in relationships have taught her several lessons, but the biggest of them all is how to be less selfish.

“I think most failures have taught me that time is healing. I think relationship-specific failures have taught me so many things like how to be less selfish and how to not cross the line in conflicts… I’m proud of that one,” she added.