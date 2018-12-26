Ken Shamrock To Face ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawler At ‘Ultimate Bar Brawl’

The two MMA fighters are scheduled to go head to head on January 31 in Atlanta.

Two former UFC fighters are scheduled to go head to head in a match at Ultimate Bar Brawl in Atlanta, GA on January 31, 2019.

The professional wrestling match was just announced on Twitter by McAloon Productions, the company behind Ultimate Bar Brawl. The company is also promoting an event called Come Hell or High Water on February 1, 2019.

The company didn’t reveal a lot of information about the event. It did announce that independent wrestlers ODB and Penelope Ford would also have a match at the event.

Ultimate Bar Brawl has the tagline “No ring. No rules.” We’d presume that the matches on the card will be mostly hardcore style with the “no rules” part of the tagline. Matches without a ring could offer a very interesting feel that is nothing like we’ve seen in wrestling before.

The main thing we’ll need to watch for is how well Ken Shamrock is able to perform in the ring, as he’s 54-years-old, and will be almost 55 by the time event happens at the end of January. Because of the rule-set, Lawler and Shamrock should be able to put a match together that’ll work best for the skill set offered by both performers.

Other performers scheduled to participate in the event include Casanova Valentine and the team of Doomfly, which includes Delilah Doom and Eli Everfly. We’d expect quite a few more performers to be announced for the event as it gets closer, but even just the main event of Lawler and Shamrock should draw some attention based on curiosity.

Some of the performers the company has scheduled to work its Come Hell or High Water event include MJF, Joey Ryan, and Ethan Page, so we might see them competing at the Ultimate Bar Brawl event.

Ken Shamrock competed in the very first UFC event and was part of one of the first rivalries in the sport of MMA between himself and Royce Gracie. He competed in professional wrestling on and off between 1990 and 1997 before signing with WWF (now WWE) from 1997 to 1999.

Shamrock has also had brief runs in TNA and various independent promotions while also fighting in MMA events. In November, he had a couple matches in Australia for Battle Championship Wrestling, where he actually won the promotion’s tag team titles.

Tom Lawler was released by the UFC after failing a drug test and serving a two-year suspension. He recently had an MMA fight on the Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz PPV event under the Golden Boy Promotions banner. While suspended, he’s been wrestling for various independent promotions, with most of his time going to MLW.