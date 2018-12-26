Meghan Markle’s Due Date Is ‘Nearly There,’ Per ‘E! News’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first baby sometime in the spring. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not shared a specific due date, but fans of the royals have been watching their every move to look for hints that would pinpoint exactly when Meghan and Harry’s baby is expected to arrive. Now, according to a new report, the royal little one may be coming sooner than many thought.

As E! News notes, over the Christmas holiday Duchess Meghan shared a slight update on her pregnancy as she greeted fans. Markle was with Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince Willliam, the queen, and other members of the family as they attended church services in Sandringham.

While greeting people outside of the church, Meghan told one person that they were very excited and that they were “nearly there” in reference to her due date. That spectator, amateur photographer Karen Anvil, said that the Duchess of Sussex seemed very genuine as she greeted fans. In addition, when asked about the baby, Meghan instinctively touched her stomach and was glowing as she replied.

Hello! notes that many people have speculated that the royal baby will arrive in March or April due to previous statements and hints. However, some have speculated that her baby bump seems too prominent for someone not due for several months yet.

‘We’re nearly there’ – my response from Meghan when I asked her if she was excited. These photos are my own and if any publication wishes to use please contact ken@goffphotos.com @KensingtonRoyal #MeghanMarkle #Bump #LoveHer pic.twitter.com/YjQyBCAyGs — Karen Anvil (@Anvilius) December 26, 2018

Now that Anvil got a chance to briefly talk with Markle and share the experience via her Twitter page, there is buzz about whether Duchess Meghan might be due in perhaps February rather than later in the spring. This would surprise quite a few fans of the pair, but if Meghan and Harry conceived right at the time of their wedding or shortly after it, she would indeed be due in February.

A February due date, especially an early or mid-month due date, would certainly sync up with Meghan’s comment about how they were “nearly there” in welcoming their baby. It would be hard to imagine her saying that if she weren’t due for two or three more months yet.

Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry surprise everybody by welcoming their first child as soon as six weeks or so from now? Or, do the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have to wait until March or April as many initially believed? One way or another, fans of the couple are anxiously waiting to hear news of the baby’s arrival and will be scrutinizing every additional tidbit the family shares to see if more hints emerge.