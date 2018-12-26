Emily Ratajkowski Goes Fully Naked For Raunchy New Instagram Post

Christmas came slightly later for Emily Ratajkowski’s fans, but it was definitely worth the wait!

The model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a super racy picture of herself wearing absolutely nothing and using only her hands to cover her busty assets. Emrata gazed intensively at the camera for the nude snap, and wore her signature dark locks loose and minimal makeup, consisting of some dark mascara and shiny lip gloss. She also sported hoop earrings and four different statement rings. She used a simple alien emoji for the photo’s caption.

The 27-year-old has been riding the tropical wave ever since her Christmas escapade to Cartagena, Colombia, alongside her husband and some of their family members. She shared a series of pictures of their vacation, including a few in which she’s bikini-clad and enjoying the Caribbean lifestyle, often wearing pieces from her own swimwear line Inamorata.

On Christmas Eve, she shared a picture on Instagram of herself in a paradisiac beach, flaunting her curvy backside with the Colombian crystal-clear sea in the background. She captioned the post “Xmas paradise.” Emrata also posted an adorable snap in which she’s seen planting a kiss on her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31, and another one of her posing with parents John Ratajkowski and Kathleen Balgley in front of a hotel. “Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Muchas gracias, Cartagena!,” she told her 21 million followers.

In the snap with her hubby, Emily wore a tan maxi-dress with a high slit and a pair of comfy-looking white sneakers, and Sebastian kept the casual vibe by sporting a plain grey T-shirt, a pair of floral-print shorts, and high-top sneakers. The two lovebirds got hitched back in February during a secret courthouse ceremony in New York City. She has previously talked about her marriage to the film producer, admitting that people criticized her and even claimed their relationship wouldn’t last.

“People came after my marriage, like, ‘Wow. I give it three weeks.’ I’m like, ‘What?'” she said in an interview for Marie Claire.

“No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they’re unique to them and they don’t play into the way we think women should get married. It’s a constant writing-off,” the beauty added.

The couple got married in an unconventional ceremony, in which Emily wore a mustard-colored suit from Zara, and a black wide-brimmed hat and veil.

“I wore what I wanted to wear. It really felt like the outfit that was most me, and that made me feel good,” she explained.