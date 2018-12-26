Hillary Clinton’s Christmas Greeting References Her Time In The White House, Angering Republicans

Is it a subtle statement that she thinks she belongs in the White House?

Hillary Clinton’s Christmas message to her Twitter followers included a photograph of herself inside the White House, suggesting to some observers that perhaps she was making some sort of statement, the Hill is reporting.

Hillary’s Christmas Day tweet was simple and to the point.

“Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today!”

But it was the photo that accompanied the tweet that has gotten some conservative eyebrows raised. The picture was taken from inside the White House during her husband Bill Clinton’s days as president. It’s unclear, as of this writing, when the photo was taken, as in could have been taken at any time between January 1993 and January 2001 – the Clintons’ years in the White House. The photo shows the couple’s daughter Chelsea Clinton from behind, making it impossible to try to narrow down the year based on Chelsea’s apparent age in the photo.

So did the former first lady, former secretary of state, and losing 2016 Democratic nominee mean anything with the photo? Fox News contributor Sean Hannity certainly seems to think so. In an unsigned editorial on Hannity.com, the writer is convinced that Hillary is indicating that she’d rather be in the White House than not.

“The picture sparks new speculation of Clinton mounting another bid for the White House in the coming months.”

Merry Christmas to everyone celebrating today! pic.twitter.com/J1htJS8G46 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 25, 2018

In fact, whether or not Hillary Clinton intends to make another bid for the White House is far from clear. As recently as October, she went on the record as saying that she would like to be president, but that she is not at all interested in another grueling campaign. She also added that she hopes she laid the groundwork for another Democrat beating Trump in 2020.

“The work would be work that I feel very well-prepared for having been in the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the State Department.”

However, an anonymous Clinton staffer told the Hill recently that Hillary is most certainly not considering another run, as of right now anyway.

“She’s not running. I think it would be pretty damn clear if she was.”

In fact, as of this writing no Democrats – or Republicans, for that matter – have officially announced their 2020 candidacy. A handful of names have come up, on both sides of the aisle, in recent weeks. Possible Democrat contenders have been rumored to include Beto O’Rourke, Bernie Sanders, and Joe Biden, according to the Washington Examiner. As for Republicans, besides Trump himself, John Kasich and Jeff Flake are rumored to be considering runs as well, according to the Week.