Emily VanCamp & Josh Bowman Share Adorable Snap Of Their First Christmas As A Married Couple

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman were married on December 15 in the Bahamas, and the adorable on-screen/off-screen couple recently shared a sweet snap of their first Christmas as newlyweds. VanCamp took to her Instagram Story to share a pic of their cute dog dressed in a festive holiday sweater while attempting to climb a tree to nab a squirrel. Next, she shared a selfie of the couple enjoying their holiday on a gorgeous beach.

The black and white shot showed the couple looking cozy as they got close for the pic. VanCamp wore a warm jacket, and kept her golden locks looking natural and wavy. Bowen wore a knitted sweater, and rocked a Santa hat for the shot. VanCamp added an animated Santa who danced around the bottom corner of the photo, and stamped a Merry Christmas message to her 775,000 followers.

Following their nuptials, VanCamp shared several pictures of their joyous wedding to her Instagram account. The Revenge star, who met her husband on the set of the show, wore a custom Lela Rose gown to the affair. Bowman wore a classic black tux, and the duo looked happy and celebratory as they exited the intimate Bohemian chapel.

The actress also shared some adorable shots of the couple’s honeymoon, as well as beach-side celebrations with their family and friends following the wedding. In one of the pics, VanCamp strolled down a lovely beach wearing a flowing buttoned shirt and a pair of shorts. She topped the look off with a fedora hat, and jokingly quipped that she was never leaving.

In 2014, the Resident star sat down for an interview on the Meredith Vieira Show, gushing about the possibility of children in the future. While she revealed that the couple keeps their personal and professional lives very separate, she would love to be a mother some day, as Us Weekly reported.

“Yes, absolutely, especially when your sisters are having babies you just want to jump on the bandwagon. But I’m just happy being an auntie right now… I’m really busy and I feel like I kind of want to be the kind of mom I want to be. With this schedule and playing this very tortured — exciting to play, but crazy character — I think I’ll let that happen and I’ll see where I’m at. They just make me so happy,” she revealed.

VanCamp shared the sweet story of the couple’s proposal with Entertainment Tonight in 2017, revealing that Bowman popped the question while the duo took a romantic forest hike.

“He did good… It was in a forest. We were in nature on a hike kind of doing what we do, it was very, sort of, us. So yeah, it was great, beautiful,” VanCamp dished.