Samantha Markle Retracts ‘Merry Christmas’ For Megan & Slams Duchess For Ignoring Father During Holiday

Samantha Markle, the half-sister of the Duchess of Sussex, sent out some holiday greetings to Meghan ahead of Christmas. However, it seems she has already retracted any good words she originally had to share. Those who follow the royals know that this relationship has been incredibly strained for some time now, and it doesn’t look as if it will be repaired anytime soon.

As the Inquisitr recently detailed, Samantha sent out a Christmas card to her half-sister Meghan Markle just before the holiday. Naturally, Samantha did it through the media rather than send the greetings personally. Not only that, but the message Markle send the duchess was not exactly filled with love and support for her newly-married sister.

Now, according to E! News, Samantha has already backtracked and rescinded any warm holiday wishes she originally intended to share with her sister. Apparently, on Christmas Day itself, the controversial and outspoken Markle family member took to her private Twitter page to rant about the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha said she’d never seen anybody as “rude and hurtful and heartless and absent a soul” as her sister in her life. She tweeted that Meghan should be ashamed of what she has done to their father, adding that no public relations efforts can fix this.

Samantha Markle has taken back her Christmas greeting to Meghan Markle in a heated tweet. https://t.co/W4PdDzBYxv pic.twitter.com/zFl1NnS6MT — E! News (@enews) December 26, 2018

Markle went on to say that she wanted to “retract the merry Christmas” she originally floated out via the media, saying that her sister doesn’t deserve it. Samantha added another nasty sentiment, noting that she couldn’t believe that Meghan would dare to walk into a church.

The rant spanned multiple posts as Samantha tore into Meghan and said she doesn’t “know enough profane words to articulate how I feel” over the decision by Prince Harry’s bride to maintain her distance from her father. As Cosmopolitan details, Samantha tore into her half-sister for supposedly not being capable of forgiving, reuniting, and having a Christmas spirit.

Apparently, Samantha was asked if she herself had spent the day with Thomas Markle. She remarked that she didn’t because she’s in a wheelchair and he’s in Mexico, which she says isn’t wheelchair accessible. She added that she had been on the phone with her father for much of Christmas and she did what she could, telling the questioner to mind his or her own business.

Naturally, Duchess Meghan has not responded publicly to this latest rant of Samantha’s. The public has developed something of a mixed attitude toward the Duchess of Sussex due to supposed rifts with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton and rumors of discord among her staff. However, it does appear as if almost everybody thinks that Samantha Markle needs to stop needling her half-sister and trying to stay in the headlines. Based on these latest tweets, it doesn’t look like she has any intention of doing that, though.